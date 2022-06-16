Fun fashion for all: Montreal students strut designs they created themselves

Students at Montreal's Mackay Centre School are striking a pose that will never go out of style.

The school services students, who are deaf, physically disabled and/or have a communication disorder, created their own outfits as part of an accessible fashion show.

"My outfit was a tree. It represents peace so there's no trash and no pollution," Micaiah Wiseman explained to CTV National News' Vanessa Lee. Wiseman has spastic diplegia, a form of cerebral palsy.

"You know, it's just you want to be who you are, you want to be yourself, to be happy."

Renowned Canadian designer Simon Chang guided the students as they chose everything from paints to fabrics, daring them to be different.

"We have to change the world. Today, everything is the same. Everybody wants to be copying everyone else. I said you don't want to be like anybody else. Be something you're proud of and believe in your own conviction," said Chang.

Grade 5 reverse integration student Bella Flanz came up with the idea. She wanted everyone at her school to be able to show off their flare for fashion.

"In life I found that if you're not like a certain type of person then usually you get excluded, and i feel like it's really important for everyone to be included in everything," said Flanz.