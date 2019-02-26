

CTVNews.ca Staff





Long-time Toronto radio personality Erin Davis has a written a memoir about suddenly losing her daughter.

Davis’ daughter died in her sleep on May 11, 2015, just hours after celebrating her first Mother’s Day. Lauren, who was only 24 years old at the time, left behind a seven-month-old son and her husband.

Speaking to CTV’s Your Morning on Tuesday, Davis recalled the moment she received the devastating news while taping a radio show in Jamaica.

“I remember shouting, ‘No!’” Davis said.

That day, her colleagues quickly convinced her to get off the air. Davis also began writing a blog about what she was going through. A month later, she was back on the job.

“There were people who worried that I was going through this too quickly and perhaps setting a bad example for other mothers and parents who were bereaved and couldn’t get off the floor,” Davis said. “And I respected that, but I had to do what I had to do in order to survive and that radio was the place. Our little studio, our family there was where it made sense.”

In her new book, “Mourning has Broken: Love, Loss and Reclaiming Joy,” Davis shares her journey and offers hope and humour to others who are experiencing loss.

“I wanted this to be not all about our loss and our story and our Lauren, but different things that I learned in the grieving process and how much strength it takes to be vulnerable, to put your hands out and to say, ‘I need help,’” Davis explained. “Because it was through talking with people who had also suffered loss of all different kinds, and there are so very many; it was talking to professionals and being able to learn that we were going to get through this.”

For Davis, nearly four years after her daughter’s untimely death, there are still moments where the profound feelings of love and loss burst into her world.

“I think that I’m able to kind of put it in a box and put it away and it doesn’t get opened very often,” she admitted. “Sometimes it will be hearing a song that she sang, or something that’s very special to us that is just us. Sometimes it’s getting little signs that I know is Lauren and they give us great comfort.”

And while Davis misses her daughter deeply, she also relishes what little time they had together in this world.

“I’m so grateful for all of the memories and the things that we did together in her 24 short years,” Davis said. “I sometimes say… it’s almost like we made a pact going in that we weren’t going to have a long time, so let’s do this to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid and all the love given.”