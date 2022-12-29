From centrepiece to curb: How to get rid of your Christmas tree sustainably

The post-holiday Christmas tree dump can start a few days after the big day or, for some, in the new year.

Whenever you choose to dispose of the once-focal point of the holiday decorations, trees can sometimes end up in a landfill or incinerator.

But there are sustainable ways to dispose of your beloved Christmas tree that does not involve the local dump.

Tree Canada, a national non-profit organization focusing on Canadian forests, says people have many options to give back to Mother Nature during the holidays.

In a blog post dated Dec. 12, 2022, the organization breaks down five ways Canadians can reduce their environmental impact and extend the Christmas tree's life.

To be correctly disposed of, the trees need to be free of ornaments and tinsel. Once bare, Tree Canada says the tree can be turned into mulch, which can be used as fertilizer.

"It preserves soil moisture, moderates soil temperature, and releases nutrients as it decomposes," the website reads.

For those with a backyard, the organization says keeping the tree upright to allow animals and birds to nest inside throughout the winter gives back to the ecosystem.

Some municipalities, like the City of Ottawa, have programs where people can donate their trees to be used in public spaces.

The National Capital Commission (NCC) asks residents to donate their Christmas trees at the end of the season. From there the NCC uses the trees along the Rideau Canal to beautify the area.

In Ayr, Ont., a local farm asks people to donate their trees to feed the goats. The Rodrigues Farm says trees are a "great source of nutrients" for their animals.

When snow covers most of Canada, farm animals have a difficult time sourcing food, Sarah Rodrigues, co-owner of the Rodrigues Farm, previously told CTV News Kitchener.

According to the farm, the goats chow down on almost every inch of the tree. The difficult parts, like the stump, are then broken down to create mulch.

Tree Canada said most municipalities collect trees through a yard waste or green bin program.

The City of Calgary asks residents to remove Christmas decorations and cut up the tree into smaller pieces for easy disposal in the green bin. If the bin is full, the city advises people to use yard waste bags.

From there the city composts the trees and then has "compost giveaway" events in the new year.

Calgary also has a tree drop-off program open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 31.

Tree Canada says artificial trees cannot be recycled but asks Canadians to reuse them for many years, to lower their impact with "each passing year."

"If you are ready to part ways with your tree, be sure to donate or gift it to someone in need so that it can be reused for years to come," the Tree Canada website reads.

WHEN TO DISPOSE OF CHRISTMAS TREES

This largely depends on personal traditions. Some will keep a Christmas tree up until it begins to dry out, when it becomes a fire hazard, while others may decide to follow traditions kept up for centuries.

Twelfth Night is not just a play by Shakespeare, it is the day when Christians take down Christmas decorations and feast.

Landing on Jan. 5 or Jan. 6, depending on which denomination is followed, the Twelfth Night is celebrated prior to a Feast of Epiphany which can also be known as Three Kings' Day. In the Bible, Epiphany is when the three kings, or wise men, visited Jesus with gifts.

It is also celebrated for the day that Jesus' divinity was manifested, according to Christian belief.

"This season of festivity has been celebrated in England since Anglo-Saxon times, when the ninth century Christian king Alfred the Great forbade all work during the twelve days of Christmas," the Culture, History and Sport department of Canada website reads.

Some people believe if decorations are left up after the Twelfth Night, it would bring bad luck to the home.