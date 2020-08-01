TORONTO -- Shoes -- Serena Williams has a collection, so does Drake. Imelda Marcos was legendary for owning some 3,000 pairs of them.

But in Germany, there’s one passionate collector that has run afoul of neighbours and attracted public attention for amassing over a 100 shoes.

According to the BBC and Deutsche Welle, residents in a Berlin suburb had been complaining about footwear disappearing from their yard -- sometimes just one single shoe, sometimes a pair. Someone -- or something -- had been prowling the area and stealing them.

The culprit, it turned out, was a fox, shamelessly caught “in flagrante” with a pair of blue flip flops in its mouth, according to the daily Tagesspiegel. Christian Meyer, a local resident who took the damning photo, also uncovered the fox’s colourful shoe haul, which included slippers, sandals and running shoes. Meyer’s own missing shoes, however, were nowhere to be found.