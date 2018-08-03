

Vernon Ayiku, Special to CTVNews.ca





It may be easy to “unfriend” someone on social media with a few clicks. But what about in real life?

It’s natural to outgrow a friendship over time, or simply realize a friendship is just not working anymore. But when it’s a person close to you who you can’t detach from with a simple click of the mouse, what do you do?

CTV’s Your Morning spoke with psychotherapist Hina Khan, who shared a few tips to make the difficult task of ending a real-life friendship easier.

Realize when a friendship has run its course

According to Khan, if you’re hanging on to every friendship you’ve made in your lifetime, without letting any them go, you probably aren’t putting yourself first.

In her practice, Khan says she sees people putting aside their happiness all the time, because they’re worried about what other people may think if they break away.

But “what matters is what you think, because that is what controls your resolve,” Khan said.

The first key indicator in determining if a friendship has run its course is examining your feelings. How do you feel when you get that, “are you free on Friday” text?

Are you excited? Energized? Or do you spend the week dreading it?

Khan says if you determine the evening is going to be long, hard and full of embarrassing stories from a period of your life you have outgrown -- it might be time to leave that friend in the past, too.

Don’t vanish; have a conversation

Once you’ve determined you’ve outgrown a friendship, it’s not acceptable to just disappear. How would you feel if a person you considered a friend did this to you?

Chances are you were friends with this person for a reason, and at some point they meant something to you. The least you can do is show them some integrity and have a conversation, says Khan.

Let them know the reason; are you simply focusing on your career or health? Maybe pub night isn’t enjoyable for you anymore. Whatever the cause, they deserve to know.

“Some people aren’t going to like it,” Khan says.

“They liked you in their lives the way you were. But when you start to act from this place that is the highest expression of you, you give them unconscious permission to do the same.”

Mute, block or unfriend them on social media

Ending a friendship in real life doesn’t mean you never have to see that person again

They might still follow you on social media and you may still want to follow them. But keep in mind; it’s important to examine how what you absorb makes you feel.

So if seeing their posts triggers or upsets you, it might be time to mute, unfollow or even block them, for your own peace of mind.

What if it’s family?

In cases where the friend is also a family member, Khan’s advice is to think of six great qualities about that person, focus on them and forgive the rest. From there, it’s important to keep interactions brief.

When you draw boundaries and focus on the positive, you might find the short time spent with them can be quite enjoyable.

Khan says it’s important to face the reality, that “if you really want to make a change and this person is no longer a part of where you are going, their feelings are going to be hurt.”

But she stresses it’s a necessary step if you realize what’s at stake is your own personal happiness.