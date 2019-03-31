

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





Florida’s Polk County Sheriff’s Office surprised a 13-year-old cancer survivor with a new bicycle after his old one was stolen.

Daylin Campbell received his old bike last Christmas while he was battling acute myeloid leukemia, which is now in remission. But someone stole his gift last Monday.

On Saturday, Sheriff Grady Judd and some of his deputies came to Campbell’s door in Lake Wales, Fla. and presented the new bike, helmet and bicycle lock.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office wrote: “It just didn’t sit well with us knowing someone stole 13-year-old Daylin Campbell’s bike off his front porch Monday.”

“This week, we kindly received a donated bike and surprised Daylin with it to cheer him up,” the post reads.

Officers hoped the new bike would “help him enjoy being a kid again.”