

CTVNews.ca Staff, with a report from CTV Vancouver's Christina Stevens





Since losing his three front teeth in a fainting incident, aspiring opera singer Taylor Fawcett can’t quite enunciate like he used to.

But for his latest performance, the lisping works. The University of Victoria master’s student has rewritten a Christmas classic to help pay his medical bills.

“All I want for Christmas is my three front teeth,” he sings with a toothless grin in a YouTube video attached to the GoFundMe page “Fix Taylor’s Face.” Fawcett puts his own spin on the lyrics to the Donald Yetter Gardner classic, instead of pining to say “Sister, Susie sitting on a thistle” as is written in the 1944 original, he yearns to sing a verse of opera.

“Gosh, if I could only have my three front teeth,” he sings, “then I could sing for you some Mozart.”

Fawcett has been forced to take a year of medical leave to get surgery and recover. The “hefty” costs will not be covered by insurance, his partner Becka Andrews wrote on the crowdfunding page, attaching images of his dental bills amounting to thousands of dollars.

“We are asking for your help in assisting Taylor through this unexpected setback in his studies and career,” she wrote.

While he was recovering after the July accident, Fawcett had to turn down work and singing gigs, which have left him in some “financial deficit,” wrote Andrews. Funds raised will go towards paying bills, which include “appointment costs, x-rays, implant placements, prosthetics, and medical facility fees.” The first of three procedures in a process that will take him into next summer is scheduled for Dec. 24.

“I have one wish this Christmas Eve,” he told CTV Vancouver. “To get my teeth back.”

Fawcett has said he will perform a recital tour for those who contribute to his recovery. At time of writing, his GoFundMe page has raced almost $10,000 of a $15,000 goal.