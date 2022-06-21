Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
Summer in Canada draws people out of their homes and into fresh air and sunshine, but it only takes one itchy red bump to remember we're sharing our favourite outdoor spaces with hordes of mosquitoes.
Irritating as they are, certain species of mosquitoes are also known to transmit harmful diseases, including West Nile virus. The persistently humid and wet weather some provinces have experienced throughout May and June creates the perfect conditions for mosquitoes to reproduce and thrive. So the best chance of limiting your exposure to the flying insect and its bite is to know which factors attract it and how to mitigate them.
"It's all about just being conscious of where you are and taking precautions," entomologist Cara Gibson told CTVNews.ca. Gibson taught insect studies at universities in Canada and the U.S. for 20 years and now works for the government of British Columbia.
She suggested the following tips for avoiding mosquito bites.
Know where they're likely to be
Mosquitoes lay their eggs in standing water, and their young remain there until they reach the adult stage of their life cycle at around day 14.
During this roughly two-week period, female mosquitoes feed their larval young blood meals taken from humans, mamals, birds and reptiles.
For this reason, swamps, bogs, and forests with puddles and ponds usually have large mosquito populations throughout the spring and summer months. They're attracted to chemicals in sweat, including lactic acid produced by exercise, as well as the carbon dioxide we inhale, so they may be more likely to show up around people who are exercising heavily outside. They're also more active at dawn and dusk.
Urban and suburban areas can have large numbers of mosquitoes too, if there's standing water nearby.
"One of the classic places water stands for a very long time is inside old tires," Gibson said. "It can be surprising because you can be in a run down old parking lot and think 'There's no bog here,' but if there are tires that have been discarded then you're going to have standing swater."
Avoiding areas you know will have standing water during the time of year when mosquitoes are active can help limit your exposure. If you can't avoid these places, you can at least be prepared with insect repellants.
Curb their reproduction
Mosquitoes don't need much standing water to raise their young. In fact, Gibson said, even a saucer with a few centimetres of water under a plant pot can host mosquito larvae.
"Sometimes people don't realize that they're actually part of the problem, increasing mosquitoes’ populations with standing water.” Gibson suggested pouring out any standing water that collects in objects on porches and in yards, no matter how small the amount.
Dress defensively
If you know you can't avoid being around mosquitoes, dress in loose-fitting, light-coloured and tightly-woven clothing.
"If you don't want to be bitten by mosquitos, cover up," Gibson said. "They like some colours more than others, so wearing a light colour that is loose and away from your body is good, as they'll land on the sleeve that's billowing out." For areas with especially dense mosquito populations, specially designed mesh shirts, pants or head nets might be more appropriate.
Insect repellants containing a concentration of at least four per cent DEET can be effective at keeping mosquitoes away, but Gibson said it's important to know how they work.
"Don't spray DEET at mosquitos, it does not kill them," she said. "It's just a repellant."
Additionally, Health Canada says people should use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened shelter, wear clothing made with fabrics like nylon and polyester, and fix or replace old and torn screens in doors, windows and vents, as they can serve as access points into a home.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Airlines must be accountable for flight problems: transport minister
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says airlines must take ownership of the travel turbulence playing out at airports across the country.
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
Is it time for a 'gas tax holiday' in Canada?
As fuel prices reach record highs and drive inflation, there have been growing calls for governments to temporarily suspend or reduce gas taxes. CTVNews.ca spoke with experts on whether a gas tax holiday makes sense in Canada.
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
OECD projects the global economy will weaken sharply - where does Canada stand?
A recent report by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development shows a grim projection of the global economy, torn by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war against Ukraine.
BREAKING | Jury concludes Bill Cosby sexually abused teenager in 1975
Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.
Mandatory quarantine still a hurdle for unvaccinated Canadians hoping to go abroad
Although experts expect relaxing Canada's travel rules will be a boon for the domestic tourism sector, they note the continued requirements for unvaccinated Canadians crossing the border could limit their ability to roam abroad as they still have to quarantine for 14 days upon return.
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
Canada
-
Businesses evacuated due to 'active explosion' at equipment facility in Toronto
A number of Etobicoke businesses were evacuated after a fire ignited outside an equipment rental businesses on Tuesday afternoon, engulfing dozens of propane tanks.
-
Quebec extends state of emergency in Saguenay, Que., because of landslide threat
Officials in Saguenay, Que., secured a perimeter around a neighbourhood at risk of landslides Tuesday and tried to ensure that residents forced from their homes had places to stay.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
-
Three teens charged following shooting at Red River Exhibition: Winnipeg police
Three teens have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Red River Exhibition that sent a 16-year-old to hospital Monday night.
-
2 Canadians killed in Mexico originally from Quebec
CTV News has confirmed the identities of two people found dead from knife wounds at a resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, on Tuesday.
-
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
World
-
Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder
The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.
-
Teenager held after 2 stabbed in Swedish mall's parking area
At least two people were stabbed, and the one suffered life-threatening injuries, in a shopping mall's parking area west of the Swedish capital, police said Tuesday. A 16-year-old has been detained on suspicion of involvement in the assault.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Homesick dog escapes pet hotel, returns home while owners on vacation
A U.S. couple vacationing in Las Vegas got a surprise notification from their home's doorbell camera and then got an even bigger shock when they found their pet dog had escaped the kennel they'd left him in.
-
Russia's misinformation campaign failing, say Canadian general, EU and NATO officials
Russian attempts to sell false narratives in the West about the invasion of Ukraine are failing, say a Canadian general and senior NATO and European officials.
-
U.K. to offer vaccines to some gay, bisexual men for monkeypox
British health officials will start offering vaccines to some men who are gay or bisexual or have sex with men, who are at the highest risk of catching monkeypox, in an effort to curb the biggest outbreak of the disease beyond Africa.
-
UN: Executions, trial procedures in Iran of deep concern
Top UN officials voiced deep concern on Tuesday about human rights violations in Iran amid reports of rising numbers of executions, including of minors and Afghan migrants for drug-related offences.
Politics
-
Sergeant-at-arms 'flabbergasted' at Ottawa police inaction on harassment amid convoy
The sergeant-at-arms for the House of Commons says he was "flabbergasted" at how the Ottawa police allowed the harassment of members of Parliament and staffers to go on during the protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the capital earlier this year.
-
MPs agree to expedite passage of 'extreme intoxication' bill in House of Commons
The Liberal government has moved to expedite its 'extreme intoxication' bill in the House of Commons with a unanimous consent motion. Members of Parliament unanimously agreed today to pass Bill C-28 by this evening and to convene a study of the House justice committee this fall that would look at the implementation of the bill.
-
RCMP statements were riddled with mistakes and omissions after N.S. mass shooting
In the days following the mass shooting that left 22 people dead in Nova Scotia, the RCMP's statements to the public were riddled with mistakes, confusion and omissions, a newly released report reveals.
Health
-
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
-
Prolonged sitting is bad for your health but there's a way to mitigate the risk, study finds
Sitting more than eight hours a day can increase the risk of heart disease and early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study co-authored by a B.C. professor.
-
Where you live in Canada is an indicator for skin cancer risk, study finds
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
Sci-Tech
-
New artificial intelligence software can now create art from written prompts
A new piece of artificial intelligence software, called DALL-E 2, can instantly generate art from words, a function that one Toronto-based industrial designer said he considered to be “one of the jobs that was automation-proof.”
-
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
-
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
NASA fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
Entertainment
-
Cineplex introduces $1.50 booking fee for online ticket purchases
Moviegoers could be paying a little extra to see a film at a Cineplex theatre this summer. Canada's largest film exhibitor says it has introduced a new $1.50 booking fee that applies to each ticket purchased through its mobile app and website.
-
Stephen Colbert explains staff arrests at Capitol: 'This was first-degree puppetry'
Late-night TV talk show host Stephen Colbert says members of his staff including 'Triumph the Insult Comic Dog,' went to film a comedy segment tied to the January 6th hearings for two days last week in the congressional offices across from the Capitol.
-
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Beyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
Business
-
Canadian job vacancies hit quarterly record high in Q1 led by demand in health sector
Job vacancies reached a record quarterly high of nearly one million in the first three months of 2022, continuing a trend started in the first quarter of 2016.
-
U.S. charitable giving hit record in 2021 but inflation looms
Charitable giving in the United States reached a record US$485 billion in 2021, though the increase did not keep pace with inflation, according to a report Tuesday offering a comprehensive look at American philanthropy.
-
These are the most expensive Canadian cities to rent a home
A new report outlines the most expensive places in Canada to rent in June, including cities like Toronto and Vancouver averaging over $1,800 a month for a one-bedroom apartment.
Lifestyle
-
Fight the bite: How to defend against mosquitoes this summer
CTVNews.ca speaks with an expert about how best to limit your exposure to mosquitoes, what factors attract them to you, and how to mitigate them.
-
This is what Toronto Pearson wants you to know as Canada's new travel rules come into effect
As Canada's travel rules ease, the country's largest airport says they are 'encouraged' by the loosening of restrictions, which came into effect on Monday.
-
Twitter partners with Haida artist to celebrate Indigenous History Month
Twitter Canada is using Haida artist Jaalen Edenshaw's work to celebrate National Indigenous History Month.
Sports
-
Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league
Transgender athletes will be barred from women's international rugby league matches while the sport's governing body formulates its inclusion policy.
-
Kennedy 'disturbed' Hockey Canada didn't require players take part in assault probe
Sheldon Kennedy tuned in as Hockey Canada executives faced question after pointed question. A voice for victims following his own experience being abused by then-coach Graham James in junior hockey, Kennedy had a similar reaction when the sexual assault story involving former Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kyle Beach broke last fall as he watched the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage meeting unfold.
-
Hockey Canada grilled over alleged sexual assault, settlement
Hockey Canada executives were under fire Monday as parliamentarians grilled the organization over its handling of an alleged sexual assault four years ago that resulted in a settled lawsuit last month.
Autos
-
Tesla sued by former employees over 'mass layoff'
Former Tesla Inc employees have filed a lawsuit against the U.S. electric car company alleging its decision to carry out a 'mass layoff' violated federal law as the company did not provide advance notice of the job cuts.
-
GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx
General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.
-
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.