

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff





Prominent animal rights organization PETA is raising eyebrows with its appeal to the public to remove “speciesism” in conversation by swapping popular phrases involving animals, such as “kill two birds with one stone,” with alternatives like “feed two birds with one scone.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, the group encouraged people to refrain from using common sayings that “trivialize” cruelty to animals.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the tweet read.

PETA also posted a graphic with the title “Stop Using Anti-Animal Language,” which lists popular expressions involving animals, along with suggested alternatives.

For example, the organization proposed using “feed a fed horse” instead of the popular phrase “beat a dead horse” or “take the flower by the thorns” in place of “take the bull by the horns.”

PETA’s other suggestions included “bring home the bagels” instead of “bring home the bacon” and “be the test tube” instead of “be the guinea pig.”

The animal rights organization’s tweet was met with plenty of ridicule and scorn online after it was posted

Words matter, and as our understanding of social justice evolves, our language evolves along with it. Here’s how to remove speciesism from your daily conversations. pic.twitter.com/o67EbBA7H4 — PETA (@peta) December 4, 2018

What a ridiculous thread.

What a ridiculous organisation. — Emyr Jenkins (@jenkinsbrynmair) December 5, 2018

I LOVE animals, but this goes a bit too far. Do you really want to become the laughingstock of the animal-loving world? Do we still have your permission to refer to the elephant in the room? — Joanne Gruskin (@JoanneLG) December 5, 2018

This is the stupidest thing I’ve ever read. And I’ve been on twitter for over 8 years. — Rae △⃒⃘ (@ItsRavenBro_) December 5, 2018

“Speciesism” for the love of god is this a parody?! — GD (@Gasmangaz) December 5, 2018

Others took issue with PETA’s suggested alternative phrases.

If you "feed a fed horse" isn't that overfeeding which could be considered a form of abuse? — Diisplaced (@Diisplaced) December 5, 2018

If you picked that flower by the thorns you just murdered it.. just saying ☝️�� — Johnny Renfield (@RenfieldJohnny) December 5, 2018

Aren’t scones bad for birds? Birds should only eat seeds and bugs! You should be ashamed of yourselves! — Judah Maccabeyoncé (@OhNoSheTwitnt) December 5, 2018

A number of comments criticized the animal rights organization for making the plight of vegetarians and vegans more difficult with its controversial campaigns.

I feel like PETA’s actual mission is to ensure that vegetarians and vegans are never taken seriously. I mean, they go onto compare this language to sexist/racist/homophobic slurs. https://t.co/ZpdagdfufK — James Page (@pagie94) December 5, 2018

This is the sort of thing people hate animal rights advocates. You're actually making our lives more difficult in doing this. Choose a better hill to die on. — Rusty Broadsword (@WrongChops) December 5, 2018