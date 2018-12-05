Prominent animal rights organization PETA is raising eyebrows with its appeal to the public to remove “speciesism” in conversation by swapping popular phrases involving animals, such as “kill two birds with one stone,” with alternatives like “feed two birds with one scone.”

In a tweet on Wednesday, the group encouraged people to refrain from using common sayings that “trivialize” cruelty to animals.

“Just as it became unacceptable to use racist, homophobic, or ableist language, phrases that trivialize cruelty to animals will vanish as more people begin to appreciate animals for who they are and start ‘bringing home the bagels’ instead of the bacon,” the tweet read.

PETA also posted a graphic with the title “Stop Using Anti-Animal Language,” which lists popular expressions involving animals, along with suggested alternatives.

For example, the organization proposed using “feed a fed horse” instead of the popular phrase “beat a dead horse” or “take the flower by the thorns” in place of “take the bull by the horns.”

PETA’s other suggestions included “bring home the bagels” instead of “bring home the bacon” and “be the test tube” instead of “be the guinea pig.”

The animal rights organization’s tweet was met with plenty of ridicule and scorn online after it was posted

Others took issue with PETA’s suggested alternative phrases.

A number of comments criticized the animal rights organization for making the plight of vegetarians and vegans more difficult with its controversial campaigns.