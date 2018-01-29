

CTVNews.ca Staff





The FBI has released video of the horrifying moment a child in Indiana was kidnapped in broad daylight.

The surveillance camera video shows a man standing beside a red SUV, then approaching a girl, who's blurred in the video. He forces her into his vehicle and then drives off.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office detailed the incident in a press release, saying the man later parked the vehicle and assaulted the girl. She was able to escape, flag down a passing vehicle, and report the incident to police.

A 38-year-old man, Bryan Protho of East Chicago, Ind., was later arrested. He was charged with kidnapping, which carries a sentence of at least 20 years.

Police say the incident happened on Dec. 20, 2017. They are releasing the video now asking for the public’s help in providing more information about the incident.