Fashion gold: Paris 2024 Olympic Games setting new trends

PARIS -

The world has long admired Parisians for their fashion sense, and now that the city is basking in the Olympic spotlight, trends are emerging. Fans from around the world are putting their country's colours on display, and among stylish locals, some are embracing the style.

On the chic streets of the unofficial fashion capital, fans wear mascots shaped as Phrygian caps, the red bonnets that are a symbol of the French revolution. They drape themselves in the colours of their countries, and accessorize with flags.

"I am usually here on business," said one fan said while attending the cycling road race event, wearing a hat adorned with the U.K. flag. "I don't normally wear a bucket hat."

This sentiment is usually shared by Parisians, yet many are sporting the French flag on their berets.

Some athletes add a little flair: U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has her nails, and the Canadian beach volleyball women's team are outfitted by active swimwear brand "Left on Friday" are a hit. As always, the must-have accessory is a gold medal.

But these games have also been given the high-luxury treatment. Heritage French fashion house LVHM, which is behind luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, reportedly spent nearly US$163 million to mix high fashion and sport.

The move has faced some criticism about the commercialism of the games, but some stylish Parisians have embraced the concept.

"Parisian style is feeling good in your clothes," says Lola Guignolet, who lives in Paris and works in the fashion industry. "It's nice to see a lot of people visiting, bringing their fashion and then adopting some styles as well. I like the vibe in the city."

"La mode" was always going to take centre stage here. After all, this is Paris.

"In the U.S people just wear sweat pants. Here people have fashion sense," says a tourist from Indiana carrying several Louis Vuitton shopping bags.

But some fashion-forward Olympic tourists are also making a detour to a small Paris street near the Jardin du Luxembourg, otherwise known as the backdrop to the hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris".

A constant flow of people from around the world come to take photos of the restaurant and the apartment where much of the series takes place. To them, it’s no wonder the series is set in this city.

"I am a big fan of Emily because of the clothes she wears (and) the makeup," says Dimpy Bamsan, visting from New Delhi, who who adds that this fictional character’s style takes inspiration from real life. “The people in Paris are amazing when it comes to fashion."

Paris, also known as the city of love, earned their high-fashion reputation. Images from centuries ago show women in long dresses and corsets waving fans. Even now, those fans are a hot item among Olympic spectators, as a heat wave washed over the city.

Judging by the many shopping bags they are carrying, many tourists plan to pack some of that fashion and take it home with them after the games.