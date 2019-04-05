

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax fashion designer has created the first registered tartan for a Canadian parliament.

Nova Scotia House Speaker Kevin Murphy unveiled the new tartan, which was made to commemorate the legislature's 200th anniversary this year.

A new act was also introduced today designating the official tartan for the House of Assembly.

The tartan was made by designer Veronica MacIsaac, who says it is based on guidelines provided by the legislature's staff.

Its colours -- green, red, black, yellow/gold, white and tan -- are meant to incorporate important emblems that embody the legislature.

Murphy says the tartan reflects the past and future of the legislature while "paying tribute to Nova Scotia's roots."

The Nova Scotia Tartan Act recognizes April 6 as Tartan Day, in appreciation of the Scottish clans in Canada.