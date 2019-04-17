

David Klepper and David R. Martin, The Associated Press





NEW YORK - A burgeoning movement to outlaw fur is seeking to make its biggest statement yet in the fashion mecca of New York City.

Lawmakers are pushing a measure that would ban the sale of all new fur products in the city. This, in a town where such garments were once common and style-setters including Marilyn Monroe, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Joe Namath and Sean "Diddy" Combs have all rocked furs over the years.

A similar measure would impose a statewide ban on the sale of any items made with farmed fur and ban the manufacture of products made from trapped fur.

If it passes, New York would become the third major American city with such a ban. San Francisco's ban is taking effect this year, and Los Angeles' will take effect in 2021.