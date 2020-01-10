TORONTO -- A longtime “Sleeping Beauty” fan received a proposal right out of a fairytale, literally, when her boyfriend edited her favourite Disney flick to feature animated versions of the couple as the movie’s main characters.

On Dec. 30, Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler visited a local cinema with his girlfriend Dr. Sthuthi David to watch her favourite film “Sleeping Beauty.” With the help of a hidden camera, he was able to film David’s expressions as she watched the movie, which he later shared on Instagram in a now-viral video.

During the pivotal moment when Prince Phillip arrives in the tower to kiss the sleeping Princess Aurora, it suddenly becomes clear that something is different about the film.

The animated princess has dark hair, instead of blonde, and now resembles David. The Prince Phillip character, too, has changed and looks very much like Loechler.

From her seat in the theatre, David can be seen furrowing her brow and shooting Loechler a confused look.

On screen, after the sleeping princess awakens, the animated Loechler presents her with a ring before snapping the box shut and throwing it up in the air.

At this point, the hidden-camera video shows the real Loechler jump up from his seat and pretend to catch a ring box – as if it came out of the screen.

The theatre audience erupts in laughter and applause as Loechler goes down on one knee in front of David.

“It’s not every day you get to propose to your high school sweetheart so I just want to take my time, savour this moment,” he says.

“Oh my god! Oh my god!” David responds.

Meanwhile, the animated prince on screen holds up his loudly ticking watch, to which Loechler replies: “Hey! Excuse me. Do you mind? This is kind of a big moment.”

It’s evident that David still doesn’t realize who is in the theatre with them because she exclaims “These poor people,” before Loechler reassures her that “They’re all in on it. It’s our friends and family.”

With her hands clasped over her face, David says “I don’t even know what I would say.”

Loechler quickly responds that he hopes she does before he pops the question.

“I love you with my whole heart, including all of its ventricles, atriums, valves…”

“She’s a cardiologist,” he tells the crowd.

“Sthuthi David, M.D., will you live happily ever after with me?” he asks.

David says “Yes!” and the audience cheers as the three fairy godmothers from the film clap and embrace each other on screen.

“I thought there was something wrong with the movie!” David said through laughter.

The elaborate proposal was the result of six months of work by Loechler and Australian illustrator Kayla Coombs, who wrote about the project on Instagram.

“After many late nights sketching and colouring I might be even more excited that [David] said yes than he is!” she wrote.

Loechler, too, gushed about the successful proposal in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram on Thursday.

“The only thing better than seeing the smartest person I know completely dumbfounded was knowing we’d get to live happily ever after together,” he wrote.

As for what would have happened if David said “No,” Loechler had a film for that too.

After the proposal, the screen cuts to another film titled “Sthuthi says no,” which shows animated characters from the film crying.

Loechler quickly stands up and says “Riley, can you kill it? She said ‘Yes’” while the crowd laughs.