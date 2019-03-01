

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





The love for Canadian singer Alessia Cara made all the difference for one scared child during a trip to the hospital.

Eight-year-old Everlyse tends to dislike doctor visits, so it’s not uncommon for her to begin crying whenever she has to deal with them.

Everlyse, who happens to be blind, was extremely anxious during a recent test for seizures at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital in Michigan.

But her crying stopped soon after the hospital’s music therapist came into the room carrying a guitar. The therapist asks Everlyse to begin singing “Scars To Your Beautiful,” which is one of her favourite songs by Canadian artist Alessia Cara.

In a video posted to the hospital’s Facebook page, Everlyse can be heard singing a sweet but tearful rendition of the song’s first verse.

“She just wants to be beautiful, she goes unnoticed, she knows no limits,” Everlyse sings, with her voice occasionally breaking up.

The video, which was posted a week ago, has been viewed 1.1 million times and has been shared nearly 2,000 times.

The majority of the comments praise Everlyse for being able to belt out the tune despite her fears. One commenter said “her beautiful little voice had me crying happy tears!”

Another wrote that Everlyse is “such a beautiful and brave little girl” and how it’s “so wonderful that music was integrated into her care.”