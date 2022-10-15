Elon Musk is now selling perfume that smells like burning hair

Tesla head Elon Musk is selling perfume with an unsavory scent: "burnt hair" and its being sold on The Boring Company's website for $100 and will ship in the first quarter of 2023.

