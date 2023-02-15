Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated shares worth US$1.95 billion in the world's most valuable automaker to charity last year, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) showed on Tuesday.

Musk donated about 11.6 million shares between August and December last year, according to the filing, which did not say which organization or organizations were the recipients.

The world's second-richest person now owns around 13% of Tesla.

Tesla did not immediately respond to an email seeking details on which charity or charities got the donations.

Musk donated about $5.74 billion in 2021.