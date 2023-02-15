Elon Musk donated nearly US$2B in Tesla shares last year

Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul / Pool via AP) Elon Musk at the opening of the Tesla factory Berlin Brandenburg in Gruenheide, Germany, on March 22, 2022. (Patrick Pleul / Pool via AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social