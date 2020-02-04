TORONTO -- An unlikely pair of predators has been caught on camera: a coyote and badger sharing a friendly moment travelling together in California.

The video, posted by the Silicon Valley-area conservation group known as the Peninsula Open Space Trust (POST), shows a coyote jumping outside the tunnel, before a badger waddles in the view and the two begin walking into a culvert, which runs below a busy highway.

According to a blog post on POST’s website, coyotes and badgers have been known to hunt together, particularly for ground squirrels, but this is the first documented time the two can be seen using “a human-made structure to travel together.”

The video was captured as part of POST’s research into how animals travel across the southern Santa Cruz Mountains in northern California.

The group has set up 50 trail cameras at bridges and culverts and is examining roadkill data to determine where wildlife in the area can safely traverse the roadways and what areas need improvement.

During their research, the group has captured clips of deer, bobcats, skunks, and a family of raccoons, to name a few.

As of Tuesday evening, the video had been seen more than 230,000 times.