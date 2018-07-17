

The Associated Press





CALGARY - A fondness for Canadian fashion apparently hasn't waned for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

The former Toronto resident was photographed this morning wearing a sleeveless trench dress by the Calgary brand Nonie.

The new royal wore the tailored garment while attending the official opening of the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition in London alongside her husband, Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer the duchess has showcased at a public event since her wedding in May. Fashion designer Nina Kharey says in a release that seeing the duchess in her dress is "beyond exciting."

The royal has long been a champion of Canadian fashion brands, dating back to her time living in Toronto to shoot the TV series "Suits."

Her Canuck favourites include the luxury outerwear brand Sentaler, Aritzia, Mackage, Birks and Reitmans.

Their Royal Highnesses arrive @southbankcentre and are met by Lord Peter Hain, Chair of The Nelson Mandela Centenary Committee and Elaine Bedell, Chief Executive of the Centre. pic.twitter.com/BfGxsnYLFq — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet 92-year-old Andrew Mlangeni, who stood on trial accused of sabotage against the then apartheid government in 1938, and spent 26 years in prison on Robben Island. pic.twitter.com/Lg7xDGFwHL — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also meet Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter Zamaswazi Dlamini-Mandela @southbankcentre before viewing the @Mandela100UK exhibition. pic.twitter.com/8elD7eF6Bh — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

The Duke and Duchess view some of the items in the exhibit, including the Robben Island Bible - which was actually a copy of Shakespeare plays disguised as a Bible. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/EKyU8gYzbi — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses meet Paul and Adelaide Joseph, Anti-Apartheid activists and close friends of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Mandela. @Mandela100UK pic.twitter.com/el7poVbnYn — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018

Their Royal Highnesses hear a performance from the Ubunye Choir, which is made up of people from the South African diaspora. pic.twitter.com/BwcEC1gN36 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 17, 2018