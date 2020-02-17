TORONTO -- The Duchess of Cambridge debuted a new photo of young Princess Charlotte smelling a bluebell flower in an emotive Instagram post, saying “moments like that mean so much to me as a parent.”

“I try to every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time,” the caption continues.

The social media post comes after the Duchess opened up about pregnancy, motherhood and her early childhood on the “Happy Mum, Happy Baby” podcast.

The Duchess has launched a national online survey in the U.K. called “5 Big Questions on the Under Fives” to spark conversation about early childhood and help address changes needed to “give every child the best start in life.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“I’ve got this one photo of Charlotte smelling a bluebell, and really for me it’s moments like that mean so much to me as a parent. • I try every day to put moments like that in, even if they’re small or even if I don’t have time”. • Swipe �� to listen to The Duchess of Cambridge speaking about her experiences as a parent on the ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast with @MrsGiFletcher. On the special podcast, The Duchess spoke about the importance of the early years, and about her landmark ‘5 Big Questions on the Under 5s’ survey. It takes just 5 minutes to have your say in the biggest ever conversation on early childhood — visit the link in our bio to answer The Duchess’s #5BigQuestions. Photo © The Duchess of Cambridge

