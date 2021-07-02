New bowls, please!

The Duchess of Cambridge put in some work in the kitchens during a visit to Wimbledon on Day 5.

The duchess, formerly known as Kate Middleton, helped prepare strawberry desserts in one of the kitchens at the All England Club which has been used to distribute hot meals as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kate wore a brown apron and a white and blue face mask as she cored strawberries and prepared other dessert items that will be served at the tournament.

She also visited one of the outside courts to watch Jamie Murray of Britain play a doubles match.

The duchess is a patron of the All England Club and has been a regular visitor to the royal box on Centre Court, often alongside her husband, Prince William.