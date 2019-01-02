

CTVNews.ca Staff





Tim Hortons has unveiled a limited-time menu change that could convert your traditional two-item order of “coffee and a doughnut” into a single-item order: a Double Double Timbit.

The company announced Wednesday that the Double Double Timbit is among several baked goods and beverages being added to the menu. Besides the Timbit, customers can order a tiramisu doughnut that features a “coffee-flavoured filling” and two espresso beans on top, according to a news release.

The fast food restaurant is also offering caramel fudge flavour additions to their hot chocolate, French vanilla and latte beverages.