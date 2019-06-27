The two raconteurs behind the Dopey podcast met in the ‘smoke pit’ of a Connecticut rehab centre in 2011. Eight years later, they’ve passed the two-million-download mark.

Both Dave and Chris (who don’t share their last names) knew the ravages of addiction, whether heroin, cocaine, pills or alcohol abuse, and both men had been in and out of rehab multiple times.

They decided to share what they knew with the world – and in 2016, Dopey, the podcast for “funny stories from two degenerates,” recorded it’s first-ever episode.

“It is a very authentic take on addiction and recovery,” Dave said in an email to CTVNews.ca, “and I feel like people usually respond strongly to truthfulness.”

For Dave and Chris, this creative outlet was also therapeutic, filling a gap they saw in modern media: a realistic representation of addicts.

“As a drug addict I have always been super attentive to media about addicts and addiction,” Dave said. “For the most part it rarely gives a good representation of addicts, or I should say that it never gives a too well rounded view of us.”

Dave and Chris wanted to change that, while having a laugh.

Dopey’s social media accounts are filled with memes about addiction, rehab and disparaging trolls, which their listeners love.

“I knew how tragically funny and absurd addicts’ stories can be,” Dave said. “I also figured it would keep other addicts company who were alone.”

The show has had its fair share of tragedy amongst the comedy. Chris relapsed and died in July of last year.

“We were like brothers,” Dave said. “I had no idea he relapsed.”

“People became really invested [in] the show after they heard Chris had died, it made it extremely real.”

Despite losing Chris and other people associated with Dopey – the list of the deceased spans friends and fans – the podcast has retained a strong following, averaging 15,000 listeners per week. Dave has not missed a show, refusing to leave his listeners bereft.

“I feel like isolation is an enemy of addict, depression and misery are too,” Dave said. “I also figured that our story could give some addicts a bit of hope.”

Dave says the podcast allows “addicts listening as a means of feeling like they are among friends,” and tells addicts and their families “what really happens around multiple angles of addiction.”

At the end of the day, Dave says the story of Dopey is about hope.

“I was a hopeless heroin addict for around 15 years. I couldn’t get clean and somehow I did. If I could do it, anyone could.”