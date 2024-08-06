Lifestyle

    • Dolce & Gabbana have launched a new perfume – but it's not for humans

    The new fragrance promises to be an 'olfactory masterpiece,' according to the Italian fashion house. (Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana via CNN Newsource) The new fragrance promises to be an 'olfactory masterpiece,' according to the Italian fashion house. (Courtesy Dolce & Gabbana via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    Not content with dressing the top dogs of the music scene, from Beyoncé and Usher to Christina Aguilera, Dolce & Gabbana now has its sights on making actual dogs that bit more stylish.

    The Italian fashion label’s latest offering is for the dog who truly has it all (or has rolled in it all) – a designer fragrance, with a price tag to match.

    Inspiration for the product that the world didn’t know it needed came from the “unconditional love” that Domenico Dolce – one half of the famous designer duo – has for his “loyal dog Fefé,” according to the company’s website.

    The website describes the fragrance, named “Fefé” in tribute, as an “olfactory masterpiece featuring the cocooning and warm notes of Ylang, the clean and enveloping touch of Musk, and the woody creamy undertones of Sandalwood.” It was designed by master perfumer Emilie Coppermann.

    Priced at €99 (US$109) for 100 mL (3.4 oz), “Fefé” comes in a “sleek green lacquered glass bottle, adorned with a vibrant red metal cap and a precious 24-carat gold-plated paw.” Purchases come with a D&G dog collar (available in two sizes), with tag (engraving optional).

    A series of well-groomed dogs appear on camera in a promotional film on the D&G website. As classical music plays in the background, a narrator says: “I am delicate, charismatic, authentic, sensitive, enigmatic, rebel, fresh, irresistible, clean. ‘Cause I’m not just a dog. I’m Fefé.”

    Applying the product looks easy in the commercial as the featured dogs - aside from the one labeled a rebel - all sit perfectly still on a high stool for the shoot.

    But for those whose pets are not quite so obliging, the site offers some instructions: “Spray Fefé on your hands or on a brush and proceed by rubbing or brushing your dog’s fur from the middle of the body towards the tail to give them a moment of scented pampering.”

    D&G are just the latest brand to try to make the most of the doggy dollar. British designer Anya Hindmarch features a dog poop-bag-holder charm on her website for £135 (US$172). Fashion-conscious pooches could sport a Prada puffer jacket for £600 ($765) during the day, and snuggle down at night in a large Versace bed for £915 (US$1,170).

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion Harris versus Trump: A fight for America's future

    Now that their VP running mates are picked and their nominations official, former U.S. president Donald Trump and Vice-President Kamala Harris are now embodiments of contrasting visions seeking to shape the trajectory and pathway of the nation. Washington political commentator Eric Ham says they're not just fighting over control or for change, but over the destiny of the United States.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    N.S. artist transforms cloud formations into clay art

    Judy Gordon was travelling in Newfoundland last spring, looking for inspiration. The Nova Scotia-based artist was booked for a solo exhibition in Halifax in August and she needed a subject or idea to transform into something eye-catching and striking for patrons.

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News