A new survey study of more than 2,500 dog owners suggests that nutritious vegan diets may be less hazardous and healthier than meat-based diets.

Andrew Knight and his colleagues at the University of Winchester, embarked on the research to help clarify the potential health effects of different dog diets to better guide dog owners.

Researchers found that, overall, dogs on conventional diets - such as kibble and meat-heavy foods - were less healthy than dogs on vegan or raw meat diets.

The study examined data from owners of 2,536 dogs that were fed conventional meat, raw meat, or a vegan diet. Questions about the dogs' health were included in the survey, including the number of veterinarian visits, medication use, and specific health issues.

While the study found that animals on raw meat diets appeared to be healthier than those on vegan diets, several factors prevented them from concluding raw meat diets are healthier.

For example, dogs fed raw meat meals were much younger than dogs fed vegan diets in the research, which may explain why they appeared healthier.

Additionally, those on raw meat diets were less likely to be taken to a vet. But prior research has indicated owners of dogs on raw meat diets are less likely to visit a vet, the study authors noted.

Raw meat diets have also been related to an increased risk of infections and nutritional deficiencies in the past, the study suggests.

The researchers believe that nutritionally sound vegan food may be the healthiest and least harmful option for dogs, based on both this and previous studies.

“It revealed that the healthiest and least hazardous dietary choices for dogs are nutritionally sound vegan diets,” the authors said in a release.

Further research is needed to confirm whether raw meat or a vegan diet is associated with better dog health outcomes.