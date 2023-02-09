Dog-gone winter? Expert tips for a happy pet when the weather’s not great

Dogs need to stay active year-round, but when winter brings freezing temperatures, ice and snow, some pups – and their owners — quickly decide they are not built for the cold.

Andre Yeu, founder of dog training centre When Hounds Fly in Toronto, joined CTV's Your Morning to share some winter-time alternatives to snowy walks.

"We should keep in mind that dogs are social creatures," Yeu told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday. "While big dogs can play outside with their friends all the time, it's really hard for the small dogs."

Like humans, Yeu said social isolation can be difficult for canines, so allowing them to interact with others is important for their overall well-being. His centre offers indoor play areas for dogs, allowing them to make friends and stay fit throughout the winter.

"This allows the smaller dogs that can't play outside for a long time to still interact with friends, make friends, romp, wrestle, chase, play, or just hang out," Yeu said.

For owners who do not want to stay out in the cold for long periods of time, Yeu said there are time-saving ways to keep dogs fit. Yeu says one way is investing in a flirt pole, which is a toy featuring a string that your pet can chase.

"A flirt pole is such an amazing toy to use with your dog because it allows your dog to chase and satisfy that predatory need and get, basically, a cardio HIIT (high-intensity interval training) workout," Yeu said.

For pet parents living in smaller spaces, Yeu also suggest keeping the dog active with its nose.

"Instead of feeding all their food in one giant bowl, you can break that up into three, four or five small bowls or food dispensing toys and hide them throughout your house," Yeu said. "Then your dog gets to live like a street dog using their nose, moving their body and finding food. This is really good because it satisfies that need to be a forager."

To hear all of Yeu's tips click the video at the top of this article.