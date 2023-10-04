Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Marianne had a phone call she would never forget. Her daughter's preschool called and asked her to pick up her child because she had lice.
As someone who had never dealt with lice growing up and whose older daughter had sailed through childhood without the problem either, she was not too sure she'd find. (Marianne didn't want to use her last name to protect her family's privacy.)
At first glance, 4-year-old Anna looked fine — save for the occasional itch. It wasn't until one of the school staff parted her hair that Marianne noticed the pesky critters nested in her daughter's hair. For the next few weeks, Marianne tried all kinds of treatments, only for the lice to keep coming back.
“I couldn't emotionally deal with my disgust at the entire situation,” she said. “I wanted to burn my house down.”
Any parent dealing with head lice can probably relate to this situation. These parasitic insects burrow deeply into the root of hair and suck the blood from people's scalps. Female lice also attach sticky unhatched eggs called nits to hair. These eggs take eight to nine days to hatch and can trigger another infestation if not removed, leaving children to have head lice several times a year.
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today, said Deborah Altschuler, president of the National Pediculosis Association. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
WHERE DO HEAD LICE COME FROM?
Researchers aren't exactly too sure where lice first originated, just that they have been resilient enough to survive millions of years, feasting on human blood. (The oldest evidence is a 10,000-year-old nit found on human hair at an archaeological site in Brazil.)
Head lice are most common among young children — 6 million to 12 million lice outbreaks occur yearly in children between 3 and 11 in the US — though adults are vulnerable to head lice as well.
Children are most likely to get lice because they are frequently in close contact with each other, said Dr. Danelle Fisher, a pediatrician and chair of pediatrics at Providence St. John's Health Center in California. “Kids sit (for) hours in school classrooms together and love to share things. They will share toys, food and hats.”
It doesn't take long for lice to jump to another head. Marianne recalled Anna coming home and talking about a themed hat day in her first-grade class along with all the different hats she swapped with her friends. “I just knew we were in for it, and I was right because she had lice again.”
Lice have no preference and don't care about age or gender. It's easier to burrow and conceal themselves in hair, so people with short hair are less prone to a lice infestation.
HOW TO SPOT LICE
If your child is repeatedly complaining of an itchy head, scratching more than usual or having red bumps on their scalp from constant scratching, it's possible they have lice. A visual exam is one way to see if your child has head lice.
With gloves, part different sections of hair and look for poppy seed-sized insects crawling on the scalp or base of the hair shaft. Nits are easier to spot because they will look like white or yellowish-brown specks in the hair near the scalp. If you're unsure whether it's a nit or dandruff, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends trying to pull it off. It's likely a nit if it's difficult to remove.
A visual exam is good if there are a lot of nits, but some lice may be too small to notice because they move fast and avoid light as much as possible. The best way to check if a child has lice is with a lice comb, Altschuler said. “Screening with a comb can be four times more efficient in detecting an infestation than a visual exam.”
WHAT'S THE BEST WAY TO GET RID OF LICE?
There are many options for treating lice infestations. One is to buy special lice shampoos and conditioners, although these products are not always guaranteed to work.
Unfortunately, lice are smart, Fisher said. They learn to recognize the chemicals in such hair products and try to evade them. “These little insects will become resistant to some of the chemicals we use to get rid of them, which has been incredibly frustrating,” she said.
If you still want to go the shampoo route, Fisher recommends seeing your child's pediatrician to write a script for prescription shampoos containing stronger chemicals than the over-the-counter options.
Experts say the best way to remove lice is the comb-out method. After wetting hair, Fisher advised parting it into small sections and then combing each section several times using a fine-tooth comb.
“You're going to want a comb with bristles close together because they are going to be the best for picking up nits,” she said. Each time you run the comb through the hair, wipe the comb with a wet paper towel to remove any lice and nits.
Washing and combing out hair can be a time-consuming process, but they need to be done more than once. “Some people think it's one and done, but it's not always like that,” Fisher warned. You may have missed some nits, and if they hatch, you will need to start the process over again. She recommended following up with a second treatment one to two weeks later.
“You will never get all those nits out the first time no matter what you do,” Marianne added. She said it took two weeks of combing and shampooing until she no longer saw any lice.
HOME REMEDIES MAY NOT WORK
There are some remedies you can try at home, but Fisher said they might not be the most effective in getting rid of lice infestation. Saturating the hair with mayonnaise or olive oil is popular and can help with suffocating lice.
“If you want to glob a bunch of mayonnaise on your kid's hair, you still need to follow up that initial treatment with picking through the nits on each strand of hair because those treatments are not 100% foolproof,” she warned.
Another option parents may turn to is cutting their kid's hair. Fisher does not necessarily recommend such an extreme option, though she has seen some families use this method to help eliminate lice. It only works if you go completely bald, and it may not be the most appealing route if you have luscious locks. Plus, Fisher said this approach will not work if you cut your hair super short because lice only need a small fraction of hair to live on and lay eggs.
If you are unsure whether you got rid of all the nits, professionals at lice clinics can come in and do a thorough comb-over for you.
To prevent these parasites from coming back, Fisher advised everyone in the household be checked for lice as a precautionary measure. You'll also want to wash all the blankets, towels and pillow covers with hot water.
Jocelyn Solis-Moreira is a New York-based freelance health and science journalist.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
Trump lawyers go after accountant and appeal major pretrial ruling in New York fraud case
Warned to mind his out-of-court comments, former President Donald Trump returned to his New York civil fraud trial Wednesday as lawyers on both sides closely questioned an accountant who prepared financial statements at the heart of the case.
LIVE Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
WATCH 'A wonderful trip': 104-year-old skydiver hopes to set Guinness record
At 104, Chicago's Dorothy Hoffner could soon see her name in the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest skydiver in the world.
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur's fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
A self-described gangster who police and prosecutors say masterminded the shooting death of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 made his first public appearance Wednesday on a murder charge.
Canada
-
Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery
It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.
-
LIVE
LIVE Premier Wab Kinew: From rapper to reporter to Manitoba's top political office
Rap artist. Journalist. Economics student. Premier. Wab Kinew's path as a young man, including several brushes with the law and some convictions, did not appear a likely path to becoming the first First Nations premier of a province.
-
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
-
How rate hikes have sparked debate on the causes of inflation and how to fight it
Central banks have been trying their best to convince the public that their interest rate hikes are ultimately for the greater good. But not everyone is buying it.
-
Cloud of $20 bills causes disturbance in southeast Calgary
Some say it can't buy happiness while others say it's the root of all evil, but money did cause some excitement in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa puts more money toward studying possible Winnipeg landfill search
The federal government is putting $740,000 toward further assessing the feasibility of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
World
-
U.S. House is left paralyzed as divided Republicans search for new leader after McCarthy's ouster
The stunning removal of Kevin McCarthy as speaker left the House effectively paralyzed Wednesday as Republicans struggled to bring order to their fractured majority and begin the difficult -- and potentially prolonged -- process of uniting around a new leader.
-
IMF expects continuing U.S. support for Ukraine despite Congress dropping aid
Officials from the International Monetary Fund say they expect the United States will continue playing its key role in amassing multinational support that has helped keep Ukraine's economy afloat during Russia's invasion.
-
New York City moves to suspend 'right to shelter' as migrant influx continues
New York City is challenging a unique legal agreement that requires it to provide emergency housing to anyone who asks for it, as the city's shelter system strains under a large influx of international migrants who have arrived since last year.
-
Sirens blare across Russia as it holds nationwide emergency drills
Sirens wailed across Russia and TV stations interrupted regular programming to broadcast warnings Wednesday as part of sweeping drills intended to test the readiness of the country's emergency responders amid the fighting in Ukraine.
-
U.K. police open a corporate manslaughter investigation into a hospital where a nurse killed 7 babies
British police have opened an investigation into corporate manslaughter at a northern England hospital after a neonatal nurse was convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six others when she worked there, authorities said Wednesday.
-
Turkiye warns it will strike Kurdish militants in Iraq and Syria after suicide bombing in Ankara
Turkiye's foreign minister warned on Wednesday that Kurdish militants behind a suicide bombing in the Turkish capital face robust retaliation against their group's positions in Syria and Iraq.
Politics
-
Rideau Hall reviewing medals granted to Nazi veteran, amid Hill talk about unsealing documents
Rideau Hall is apologizing for the historic appointment of a man who fought for a Nazi unit in the Second World War, to the Order of Canada. Now, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's office says it is examining two subsequent medals granted in the last two decades. This, as Jewish advocacy groups say the recent and resurfacing recognitions further make their case for the need to unseal Holocaust-related records.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa puts more money toward studying possible Winnipeg landfill search
The federal government is putting $740,000 toward further assessing the feasibility of searching a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Investigator was 'totally shocked' to see sensitive records sent to criminal suspect
A retired RCMP investigator says he was 'totally shocked' to discover someone had sent sensitive intelligence documents to a criminal suspect.
Health
-
U.K. plans to raise legal smoking age each year until it applies to whole population
U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday proposed raising the legal age that people in England can buy cigarettes by one year, every year until it is illegal for the whole population and smoking hopefully will be gradually phased out among young people.
-
'Unrelenting' fast-food ads using privacy 'loopholes' to target children: study
A first-of-its-kind study by the University of Ottawa has discovered a lack of information on what data and information is collected on children from food service apps.
-
Adolescent ER visits in Ontario for eating disorders saw big jump during pandemic: study
The biggest jump in Ontario emergency room visits and hospitalizations for eating disorders during the first 30 months of the pandemic was seen in adolescents aged 10 to 17, according to a new study.
Sci-Tech
-
U.S. in antitrust trial accuses Google of illegal methods to push up ad prices
A lawyer for the U.S. Justice Department pressed a Google executive on Wednesday about techniques the search and advertising giant used to push up online advertising prices in an allegedly unfair way.
-
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for quantum dots, tiny particles that power TVs and phones
Three scientists in the United States won the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for their work on quantum dots -- particles just a few atoms in diameter that can release very bright coloured light and whose applications in everyday life include electronics and medical imaging.
-
3 scientists win Nobel Prize in physics for looking at electrons in atoms during split seconds
Three scientists won the Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on how electrons move around the atom during the tiniest fractions of seconds, a field that could one day lead to better electronics or disease diagnoses.
Entertainment
-
Late-night shows return after writers strike as actors resume talks that could end their standoff
Late-night talk shows are returning Monday after a five-month absence brought on by the Hollywood writers strike, while actors completed the first day of talks that could end their own long work walk-off.
-
Mariah Carey is going on a Christmas tour. Here's when it comes to Toronto
Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas to Toronto a bit earlier this year.
-
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur's fatal shooting makes first court appearance in Las Vegas
A self-described gangster who police and prosecutors say masterminded the shooting death of Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas in 1996 made his first public appearance Wednesday on a murder charge.
Business
-
Stock market today: Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling
Wall Street is holding steadier in mixed trading Wednesday after reports suggested the U.S. economy may be cooling.
-
OPINION
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
-
Opening statements set to begin at trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Opening statements were set to begin Wednesday after a jury was chosen to hear the fraud trial of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried in New York City.
Lifestyle
-
This family bought a cheap house in Italy because the U.S. is too expensive
One U.S. family has become so frustrated by the rising cost of living that they've decided to pack up their lives and move to a town in the deep south of Italy.
-
Does your child have head lice? How to get rid of it for good
Head lice have unfortunately become a part of raising children today. Knowing how to identify and safely remove them as early as possible can minimize irritation to the scalp.
-
More than half of young Canadians say relationship status affected their mental health post-pandemic
Nationwide data from Angus Reid has found that 59 per cent of single Canadians say their mental health was affected by being single in the past or currently.
Sports
-
2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with 3 South American countries added
A unique 2030 World Cup is set to be played in Europe and Africa with the surprising addition of South America in a deal to allow the men's soccer tournament to start with a 100th birthday party in Uruguay.
-
Toronto Blue Jays on brink of elimination ahead of Game 2 in AL wild-card series
If the Jays don't win Wednesday at Target Field, their post-season experience will be both brief and finished.
-
U.S. appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Vegas
A United States appeals court planned to hear Wednesday from lawyers trying to revive a woman's bid to force international soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo to pay millions more than the US $375,000 in hush money he paid her after she accused him of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009.
Autos
-
A woman was found trapped under a driverless car. It wasn't the first car to hit her
A pedestrian in downtown San Francisco was found critically injured and trapped underneath a driverless car Monday night. But it was not the first car to strike the victim.
-
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
The FIA on Monday said Michael Andretti meets all required criteria to field a Formula One team, an important step toward expanding the F1 grid to 11 teams.
-
Unifor sets Oct. 9 deadline for contract talks with General Motors
Unifor has set a deadline for its contract talks with General Motors for 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 9.