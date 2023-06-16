Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds

According to the survey published on Friday, this year, there has been a notable surge in the proportion of Canadians who believe that buildings can be inhabited by the spirits of dead people. (AP Photo/Juan Karita) According to the survey published on Friday, this year, there has been a notable surge in the proportion of Canadians who believe that buildings can be inhabited by the spirits of dead people. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social