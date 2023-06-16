Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds
You may have heard tales surrounding the existence of haunted houses, which strike fear in your heart. If you happen to believe in their existence, you’re not alone.
A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that almost two in five Canadians believe the phenomenon of haunted houses is real.
According to the survey published on Friday, this year, there has been a notable surge in the proportion of Canadians who believe that buildings can be inhabited by the spirits of dead people.
The survey found that 39 per cent of Canadians say they “definitely” or “probably” believe in haunted houses which indicates a seven point increase compared to a similar survey conducted in 2021.
“At least two in five residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (46 per cent), Alberta (40 per cent) and Quebec (also 40 per cent) believe in haunted houses,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a news release published on Friday. “The proportions are lower in Atlantic Canada (38 per cent), British Columbia (37 per cent) and Ontario (36 per cent).”
The survey also found that haunted houses are not the only paranormal belief embraced by many Canadians, less than one-third of them believe in two other concepts: mediumship – or mediating communication between living human beings and spirits of dead people – and clairvoyance – or the ability to gain information about an object, person, location or physical event through extrasensory perception.
As per the survey findings, 32 per cent of Canadians said they believe in mediumship which shows an increase of six points since 2021. There has also been a three point increase for those who believe in clairvoyance, reaching 31 per cent.
The survey reveals that women are more likely to believe in these two concepts by 36 per cent and 34 per cent compared to men with 28 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.
In addition, 35 per cent of Canadians involved in the survey said they believe in astrology – or studying the movements and relative positions of celestial objects to make observations about human affairs and terrestrial events – representing a three per cent increase compared to previous data.
Breaking down the data region-wise, 43 per cent of people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and 32 per cent of people in Quebec say they believe in astrology.
In Atlantic Canada, 35 per cent of people believe in astrology, in Alberta 42 per cent, Ontario 38 per cent and in British Columbia 27 per cent.
The survey also found that fewer Canadians, less than one in five (17 per cent) indicated that they pay attention to astrology and 28 per cent reported that they used to follow the concept of astrology in the past, but not anymore.
The proportion is higher (55 per cent) for those who stated they have never paid attention to astrology.
Methodology:
Results are based on an online study conducted from June 9 to June 11, 2023, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender, and region. The margin of error – which measures sample variability – is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
Paycheque missing? TD Bank 'aware of' issue with direct deposits
One of Canada's largest banks says it's 'been made aware of' an issue with direct deposits Friday.
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
Ontario democracy coalition fights foreign interference at 'ground zero'
As opposition parties fight for a public inquiry into foreign interference on Parliament Hill, a community watchdog is trying to shine a light on where political meddling often first takes hold - in local politics.
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
Canada
-
Canada should consider legal solution to fight residential school denialism: report
Canada should give 'urgent consideration' to legal mechanisms as a way to combat residential school denialism, says a new report from the independent special interlocutor on unmarked graves.
-
Manitoba RCMP say semi-truck had right of way at time of deadly Trans-Canada Highway crash
Manitoba RCMP say they have obtained video footage of the deadly crash between a semi-truck and bus on the Trans-Canada Highway on Thursday that killed 15 people and sent 10 people to hospital, saying the semi-truck had the right of way at the time of the crash.
-
Code orange activated at northern B.C. hospital after bus rollover injures 17
Seventeen people have been hospitalized in Prince George, B.C., following what police are describing as a "motor vehicle incident" involving a charter bus.
-
Canada's population just surpassed 40M people, setting new record: StatCan
Canada's population surpassed 40 million people on Friday, setting a new record for a country expected to grow by millions more in the coming decades.
-
Food inflation may be easing but prices won't return to pre-pandemic levels: RBC
A new report from RBC says the cost of filling a grocery cart is finally stabilizing, but don't expect food prices to go back to pre-pandemic levels.
-
Ontario police warn car crashes taking 'heavy toll on human life'
Six months into 2023 and the Ontario Provincial Police say there’s already been 136 fatal collisions on roads across the province that have left 150 people dead.
World
-
Donald Triplett, the 1st person diagnosed with autism, dies at 89
The Mississippi man known as "Case 1," the first person to be diagnosed with autism, has died.
-
Most of 108 drowning victims in Nigeria boat accident were women and children
Most of the 108 people who drowned after a boat broke apart in north-central Nigeria were women and their children, survivors and local authorities told The Associated Press on Thursday as search efforts ended.
-
Losing hope of finding kids in plane crash, Indigenous searchers turned to a ritual: Ayahuasca
The weary Indigenous men gathered at their base camp, nestled among towering trees and dense vegetation that form a disorienting sea of green. They sensed that their ancestral land -- Selva Madre, or Mother Jungle -- was unwilling to let them find the four children who'd been missing since their charter plane crashed weeks earlier in a remote area in southern Colombia.
-
Theft of heads, brains, skin and other body parts from Harvard morgue spurs lawsuit
The son of a woman whose body was donated to Harvard Medical School for research purposes filed a class-action lawsuit on Friday on behalf of all families who believe their loved ones' body parts were mishandled by the school's former morgue manager.
-
North Korea opens key party meeting to tackle its struggling economy and talk defence strategies
With leader Kim Jong Un in attendance, North Korea opened a key political conference to discuss improving its struggling economy and reviewing defence strategies in the face of growing tensions with rivals, according to state media reports Saturday.
-
Hundreds flee drug cartel turf battles in rural western Mexico
Gun battles between drug cartels forced about 700 people to flee their rural villages in the western Mexico state of Michoacan, activists and a local priest said Friday.
Politics
-
Canada will deploy Leopard 2 tank squadron to NATO battlegroup in Latvia
The Canadian Armed Forces will deploy 15 Leopard 2 battle tanks and about 131 personnel to a NATO force in Latvia by next spring, Defence Minister Anita Anand said Friday.
-
Treasury Board and Canada Revenue Agency workers approve new four-year contract, PSAC says
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says more than 155,000 federal workers for Treasury Board and the Canada Revenue Agency "voted overwhelmingly in favour" of new tentative agreements reached last month with the federal government.
-
Supreme Court of Canada upholds Safe Third Country Agreement
A pact with the United States to control the flow of asylum seekers across the shared border is constitutional, Canada's highest court ruled in a unanimous decision Friday.
Health
-
Pfizer penicillin supply shortage not affecting Canada, for now
Pfizer Inc. is experiencing a supply shortage of penicillin in the U.S. amidst increased demand, but the pharmaceutical company said Canada should be unaffected by the lack of supply, for now.
-
'Promising' new drug to treat Alzheimer's in pipeline of approval in Canada
Canada has started the approval process for a new Alzheimer's drug that is 'quite promising,' according to one expert.
-
Time to ditch your gas stove for health reasons? The answer is 'murky,' experts say
A Canadian study suggests an association between household use of gas stoves and a higher risk of asthma in some kids. However, like other recent studies on the issue, the results were inconsistent.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's how AI is being used in elections: expert
Artificial intelligence is infiltrating election campaigns and could be a cause for concern because it could lead to distrust in democracy, according to one expert.
-
How Europe is leading the world in the push to regulate AI
Lawmakers in Europe signed off Wednesday on the world's first set of comprehensive rules for artificial intelligence, clearing a key hurdle as authorities across the globe race to rein in AI.
-
No similar incidents reported in most provinces after N.S. data breach
Most provinces and territories are not reporting similar data breaches to the one in Nova Scotia after the government there confirmed that a hack involving a third-party file transfer service might affect thousands of people.
Entertainment
-
Comedian Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after Beverly Hills crash
Los Angeles prosecutors charged former 'Saturday Night Live' star Pete Davidson with reckless driving Friday, three months after authorities said he crashed into a Beverly Hills home.
-
Valentino challenges masculine notions, opening Milan Fashion Week menswear previews
The cries of adoring fans filled the air as stars like actor Jacob Elordi and Italian singer Elodie arrived for the Valentino show, which opened Milan Fashion Week menswear previews on Friday.
-
Prince Harry, Meghan part ways with Spotify after less than a year of 'Archetypes' podcast
The production company founded by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, is splitting ways with Spotify less than a year after the debut of their podcast 'Archetypes.'
Business
-
Despite widespread protest, Reddit CEO says company is 'not negotiating' on 3rd-party app charges
If you hopped on Reddit to scroll through your favorite forums this week, you may have encountered 'private' or 'restricted' messages. That's because thousands of subreddits chose to go dark in an ongoing protest over the company's plan to start charging certain third-party developers to access the site's data.
-
The Reddit blackout, explained: Why thousands of subreddits are protesting third-party app charges
Thousands of Reddit discussion forums have gone dark this week to protest a new policy that will charge some third-party apps to access data on the site, leading to worries about content moderation and accessibility.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Why employment is no longer a sure-fire way out of poverty
A new study commissioned by Community Food Centres Canada is highlighting a "crisis" for single, working-age Canadians, with one in five living in poverty.
Lifestyle
-
The truth about how often you should wash your hair
A report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have led you rethink your hair care routine. But experts say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to how often you should wash your hair — or what you can do to maintain it on off days.
-
Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Research Co. revealed that nearly two in five Canadians believe haunted houses are real.
-
11 Ontario police services now involved in Kenneth Law case, Peel police say
Peel police are asking members of the public to be on 'alert' for items containing sodium nitrite, including hoods and masks, as the investigation into the online sale of the lethal substance continues.
Sports
-
Canadians dispatch Hungary to reach round of 16 at World Cup of Darts
Canada improved to 2-0-0 at the 450,000-pound ($762,360) My Diesel Claim World Cup of Darts on Friday, dispatching Hungary 4-1.
-
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Adam Cimber reinstated from paternity list
Toronto Blue Jays reliever Adam Cimber was reinstated from the paternity list ahead of Friday's game against the Texas Rangers.
-
Fowler, Schauffele break U.S. Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club
Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first to shoot 62 in the U.S. Open. But only by about 15 minutes. Xander Schauffele soon matched him on the North course at Los Angeles Country Club with an 8-under 62 of his own, making Thursday a most extraordinary day for scoring in the major known as the toughest test in golf.
Autos
-
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
-
Toyota shareholders reject proposal demanding better performance on climate change
Toyota executives fielded challenges and reaped praise from investors at an annual general meeting Wednesday where shareholders ultimately rejected demands the automaker do better on fighting climate change.
-
Five things to get you up to speed for the Canadian Grand Prix
Formula One is back in Canada for a second consecutive year as the Canadian Grand Prix gets underway this week in Montreal.