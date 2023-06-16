Do you believe in haunted houses? 40 per cent of Canadians say yes, survey finds

You may have heard tales surrounding the existence of haunted houses, which strike fear in your heart. If you happen to believe in their existence, you’re not alone.

A new survey conducted by Research Co. reveals that almost two in five Canadians believe the phenomenon of haunted houses is real.

According to the survey published on Friday, this year, there has been a notable surge in the proportion of Canadians who believe that buildings can be inhabited by the spirits of dead people.

The survey found that 39 per cent of Canadians say they “definitely” or “probably” believe in haunted houses which indicates a seven point increase compared to a similar survey conducted in 2021.

“At least two in five residents of Saskatchewan and Manitoba (46 per cent), Alberta (40 per cent) and Quebec (also 40 per cent) believe in haunted houses,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said in a news release published on Friday. “The proportions are lower in Atlantic Canada (38 per cent), British Columbia (37 per cent) and Ontario (36 per cent).”

The survey also found that haunted houses are not the only paranormal belief embraced by many Canadians, less than one-third of them believe in two other concepts: mediumship – or mediating communication between living human beings and spirits of dead people – and clairvoyance – or the ability to gain information about an object, person, location or physical event through extrasensory perception.

As per the survey findings, 32 per cent of Canadians said they believe in mediumship which shows an increase of six points since 2021. There has also been a three point increase for those who believe in clairvoyance, reaching 31 per cent.

The survey reveals that women are more likely to believe in these two concepts by 36 per cent and 34 per cent compared to men with 28 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

In addition, 35 per cent of Canadians involved in the survey said they believe in astrology – or studying the movements and relative positions of celestial objects to make observations about human affairs and terrestrial events – representing a three per cent increase compared to previous data.

Breaking down the data region-wise, 43 per cent of people in Saskatchewan and Manitoba and 32 per cent of people in Quebec say they believe in astrology.

In Atlantic Canada, 35 per cent of people believe in astrology, in Alberta 42 per cent, Ontario 38 per cent and in British Columbia 27 per cent.

The survey also found that fewer Canadians, less than one in five (17 per cent) indicated that they pay attention to astrology and 28 per cent reported that they used to follow the concept of astrology in the past, but not anymore.

The proportion is higher (55 per cent) for those who stated they have never paid attention to astrology.

Methodology:

Results are based on an online study conducted from June 9 to June 11, 2023, among 1,000 adults in Canada. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender, and region. The margin of error – which measures sample variability – is +/- 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

Reporting for this story was paid for through The Afghan Journalists in Residence Project funded by Meta.