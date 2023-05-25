Dishwasher hacks for cleaner dishes from TikTok's Melissa Pateras

Using a dishwasher might seem simple enough, but there are some tips and tricks that can help your dirty dishes come out sparkling.

Melissa Pateras, a TikTok cleaning influencer, says dishwasher filters need to be cleaned to get the maximum benefit.

"Most new-model dishwashers have removable filters, they all look a little bit different. But once you find yours, all you're going to do is pop it out," Pateras told CTV's Your Morning on Thursday. "It can be real bad, and then you're just going to wash it with soap and water in your sink."

Food particles will get stuck in the filter over time, Pateras said. She tries to clean hers once a month, since she runs her dishwasher every day.

Another thing people may not know is that dishwasher detergent has expiration dates.

"From the time that it's made, to warehousing to transportation to the store to your home, a lot of time has passed," she said. "And over time, a lot of the key ingredients can break down and become ineffective."

Her general rule is to avoid bulk buying for longer than four months to ensure the products are used within their expiration date.

For those who don't have a dishwasher, Pateras has a few tips for them to save money. According to her, there is only a need for a teaspoon of soap if it's good quality.

To hear all of Pateras's tips, click the video at the top of this article.