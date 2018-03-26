

CTVNews.ca Staff





Starting this fall semester, a Denver-area school district will be instituting a four-day school week.

“We’ve been losing teachers over the years to our neighbouring districts where they can make about $10,000 more,” School District 27J spokesperson Tracy Rudnick explained to CTV News Channel on Monday.

“We were looking at ways to recruit and retain highly qualified teachers,” she added. “We feel like if at this point we can’t pay them like professionals, we’re going to treat them like professionals.”

Colorado’s School District 27J services several suburban communities in the Denver area. For years, it had tried -- and failed -- to raise additional funds by proposing tax increases via ballot measures during elections.

“Although it was very, very close the last time, it was voted down,” Rudnick said. “So we had to really think outside of the box.”

A four-day school week, Rudnick added, will give teachers more time to prepare for classes, and thus “give our students the best educational opportunities available.”

The new school week will run from Tuesday to Friday, and students will be at school roughly an hour more each day for what Rudnick calls “a concentrated day of education.”

“We’re very excited,” she said. “We feel like the day is going to be very enriching for our students. We don’t feel that they will be falling behind -- if anything, we’re hopeful that this will help push them forward.”

Rudnick admits, however, that parents’ reactions have been “a mixed bag.”

“A lot of parents absolutely love it,” she said. “And then we understand that there are some parents -- especially with younger ones in the elementary grades -- that are concerned about childcare on that Monday.”

To combat parents’ concerns, the district will be offering childcare on Mondays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at a cost of US$30, which Rudnick says is “a very reduced cost compared to what other day care and childcare facilities in the area are offering.”