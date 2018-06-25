

When Margareta Magnusson emptied her parents’ apartment after her mother’s death, she found small messages festooned to her mother’s clothing and other belongings.

The notes provided handwritten instructions about what to do with those possessions. Some were to be donated to charity or a specific museum. Certain books were to be returned to their original owners.

Her mother had embraced the Swedish practice of “döstädning” or “death cleaning,” a subject on which Magnusson has authored a book called “The Gentle Art of Swedish Death Cleaning: How to Free Yourself and Your Family from a Lifetime of Clutter.”

Despite its morbid-sounding name, death cleaning is a decluttering practice that involves slowly sorting through, repurposing or disposing of many of your possessions prior to your death so that family members and friends are spared the unpleasant task.

“Generally, people have too many things in their homes,” Magnusson says in a video created by her book’s publisher. “One day when you’re not around anymore, your family will have to take care of all that stuff, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

She keeps a “throw-away box” full of photos and letters that are important to her that her family members can simply chuck once she dies without having to sort through the contents.

Colette Robicheau, a professional organizer and the president of Organize Anything, says that death cleaning “is a gift to your loved ones.”

“There’s so much else to go through at that time,” Robicheau told CTV Atlantic. “I don’t know how many times I’ve been with clients and they’ve burst into tears going, ‘Why didn’t she take care of this?’”

The belongings of people who die often end up at estate sales and auction houses, even if they do not explicitly indicate a wish for them to end up there.

Mike McKenna, the general manager of Mariner Auctions & Liquidations Ltd. in Nova Scotia, told CTV Atlantic that auction houses take in thousands of pieces—ranging from tables and chairs to antique bar signs—each week.

“Art pieces are definitely something sought after,” McKenna said. Furniture, too, is popular, as people are always on the hunt for interesting pieces and good deals.

Robicheau advises her older clients to locate all of their important documents—wills, health directives and insurance documents—and to keep them easily accessible for loved ones in the event of an emergency.

“A lot of times people think that the will needs to be locked up in some box at the bank,” she said. “But the truth is it needs to be accessed right away.”

