Deaf cat riding on a bike through the streets of London takes the internet by storm

A bike-riding cat named Sigrid is London's newest attraction. She and her owner, Travis Nelson, have amassed over 100,000 followers on their Instagram, where people can watch her ride in the front basket of her owner's bicycle. A bike-riding cat named Sigrid is London's newest attraction. She and her owner, Travis Nelson, have amassed over 100,000 followers on their Instagram, where people can watch her ride in the front basket of her owner's bicycle.

