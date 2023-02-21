Daylight time: When do we set the clocks forward this year?

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report

The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social