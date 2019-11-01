

Jackie Dunham, CTVNews.ca Staff, with files from The Canadian Press





The clocks will “roll back” for most Canadians this weekend to mark the end of daylight time. Here’s what you need to know to prepare for the seasonal time change.

When

The time change will occur at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3. This means you will have to switch your clock from 2 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Come Monday, Canadians should notice more sunlight in the morning and a darker commute home.

Who

While British Columbia is in the process of tabling legislation to eliminate seasonal time changes, most of the province will still roll back their clocks on Sunday. The time change has also been periodically debated by other provinces, including most recently in Alberta and Ontario.

The seasonal time shift is observed by most of the country, except for most of Saskatchewan and several isolated communities in Ontario, Quebec, and B.C. that have opted out.

Why

The time changes began in Canada just after the 20th century and were widely adopted in North America and Europe during the First World War as an energy-saving measure. Some scholars have proposed doing away with seasonal time changes because the rationale that it saves energy is no longer relevant with modern technologies.

Effects

In addition to the hassle of adjusting the clocks twice a year, there has been persistent research published on the possible negative health effects of the seasonal time changes.

Academics have pointed to the disruption in people’s sleep cycles as the reason why there are often more vehicle crashes, heart attacks, and workplace accidents following a time change.

What’s more, the shorter daylight in the evenings following the time change in the fall has been linked to increased depression.