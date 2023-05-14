Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief

This image provided by Hope Edelman, shows a motherless group being led by Edelman and Claire Bidwell Smith. There are many kinds of support today for children who have lost their parents. (Hope Edelman via AP) This image provided by Hope Edelman, shows a motherless group being led by Edelman and Claire Bidwell Smith. There are many kinds of support today for children who have lost their parents. (Hope Edelman via AP)

MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues

Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social