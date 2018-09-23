

CTVNews.ca Staff





A crowd gathered on the Ocean City boardwalk in New Jersey to watch as another daredevil raccoon attempted to scale a massive condominium building.

But this time, it didn’t go so well.

The raccoon managed to make it only about nine floors before it launched itself off the building. It survived the free fall before scurrying away.

Onlookers cheered the failed attempt anyway, which was captured on cell phone video.

Earlier this summer, another raccoon made international headlines after climbing a 25-storey skyscraper in Minnesota.