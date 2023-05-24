Danish masters prepped canvases with leftovers from brewing beer
Danish painters in the 19th century may have turned to an unusual source for some of their supplies: breweries.
Researchers examined paintings from the Danish Golden Age and found traces of yeast and grains. That suggests painters were turning to byproducts from local breweries to prepare canvases, they reported Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
Study author Cecil Krarup Andersen said they went into the project looking for glue made from animals.
"Then, by surprise, we found something completely different," said Andersen, a paintings conservator at the Royal Danish Academy.
The brewing leftovers would have been spread over the canvases as a paste, creating a smooth surface and preventing the paint from seeping through, Andersen explained. Today, this priming process is usually done with a white mixture known as gesso.
The authors said that knowing what's on the canvases will help in conserving them.
In the study, scientists took a look at works by two of the first master painters to come out of Denmark -- Christoffer Wilhelm Eckersberg, considered the father of Danish painting, and Christen Schiellerup Kobke.
To get a peek underneath their scenes of bobbing ships and family portraits, researchers used pieces of canvas that had been trimmed off the paintings in an earlier conservation project.
The team analyzed the little strips to pick out what kinds of proteins were in them, explained lead author Fabiana Di Gianvincenzo, a heritage scientist now at Slovenia's University of Ljubljana.
Their results showed that seven of the 10 paintings contained mixes of yeast, wheat, rye and barley proteins -- some of the key ingredients for a good Danish ale.
Beer itself was a precious commodity at the time -- it was even used to pay salaries -- so artists probably weren't pouring actual drinks onto their work, Di Gianvincenzo said. Instead, the Royal Danish Academy of Fine Arts, which prepared canvases for its artists, likely bought leftover mash from local breweries.
This kind of recycling wasn't uncommon, Andersen added: Artists also used bits of sails for their canvases and boiled leather scraps for their glue. Records from the time also suggested that beer products may have been used in the arts.
The research links two elements of Danish culture, Andersen said.
"What represents Denmark? Well, beer is one of the first things that some people think about," Andersen said. "But then also, this particular time and these particular paintings are deeply rooted in our story as a nation."
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
BREAKING | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP's willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
Man paralyzed in bike accident walks again with help of brain, spinal cord implants
Researchers have developed what they call a 'wireless digital bridge' between the brain and spinal cord that has helped a paralyzed man walk, stand and even climb stairs.
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Canada
-
PM Trudeau stops short of commitment to fund Manitoba landfill search
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the government is looking carefully at recommendations in the feasibility study to search a Winnipeg-area landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, but stopped short of committing to fund any search.
-
N.L. school board spent $682K battling human rights complaint filed by deaf child
Newfoundland and Labrador's English school board spent nearly $700,000 on the unsuccessful challenge of a human rights complaint filed on behalf of a deaf boy.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Human trafficking victims forced to live in cold basement with no running water, Ontario police say
Two individuals from Simcoe County face charges in connection with a human trafficking investigation following police searches at locations in Simcoe County and the Greater Toronto Area last week.
-
Who are Canada's real estate investors, and where are they buying?
Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and British Columbia represent the highest volume of out-of-province and non-resident real estate investors, according to a Statistics Canada report that paints a picture of who Canada's real estate investors are.
-
Urban beekeeping can’t save the bees, new research finds: Why backyard beekeepers should take note
A new study by Concordia University researchers has found that urban beekeeping may be doing more harm than good when it comes to the wild bee population and it’s got some beekeepers swearing off the practice for good.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
World
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launches 2024 GOP presidential campaign to challenge Trump
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential race on Wednesday, stepping into a crowded Republican primary contest that will test both his national appeal as an outspoken cultural conservative and the GOP's willingness to move on from former President Donald Trump.
-
Prosecutors in Guyana mull charges for teen suspect in deadly blaze at girl's dorm
Police in Guyana conferred Wednesday with prosecutors on what charges to bring against the main teenage suspect in this week's fire that destroyed a girl's dormitory at a school, killing 18 students and a young boy.
-
UN: Sudan conflict displaces over 1.3 million, including some 320K to neighbouring countries
The fighting between Sudan's military and a powerful paramilitary force has displaced more than 1.3 million people, the UN migration agency said Wednesday.
-
Man who said he was headed to CIA arrested at nearby preschool with AK-47 rifle in car
A Florida man who police say had an AK-47 rifle in his car was arrested outside a northern Virginia preschool after he told officers he was headed to CIA headquarters, police said Wednesday.
-
Opinion
Opinion | Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential bid marks the beginning of the end of his national aspirations
The latest Pentagon leak, part of a string of high-profile leaks in recent years, highlights the vulnerabilities of American spy gathering operations and could expedite a global shift away from the U.S., political analyst Eric Ham writes in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Quick-thinking dad saves son from drowning in pool
A California firefighter jumped into action to save his one-year-old son from drowning in the family pool.
Politics
-
'A trap': Opposition rejects Trudeau's security clearance offer to access confidential annex of Johnston report
The leaders of the two largest federal opposition parties are rejecting Justin Trudeau's invitation to receive security clearances in order to review the confidential annex of special rapporteur David Johnston's report, prompting the prime minister to accuse them of hiding behind 'a veil of ignorance.'
-
Trudeau leaves door open for Independent MP Han Dong to come back to Liberal caucus
Independent MP Han Dong could rejoin the Liberal caucus if he wants to, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday. The Toronto MP resigned from the government caucus in March saying he wanted to clear his name following allegations published in media reports.
-
Canada, Saudi Arabia restore full diplomatic ties, appoint envoys after 2018 spat
Canada and Saudi Arabia are normalizing diplomatic relations and appointing ambassadors five years after the Liberal government's public comments on women's rights led Riyadh to expel the top Canadian envoy.
Health
-
Nunavut ends state of emergency as water services restored in Kinngait
The Nunavut government is ending a weeklong state of emergency in Kinngait as water services resume in the hamlet.
-
'Still have a long way to go': Women in Canada do not understand abortion options, survey says
A new poll suggests Canadian women strongly advocate for their right to chose an abortion, but many say they are not knowledgeable on the options available.
-
Yukon residents will benefit from B.C.'s plan to send cancer patients to U.S.
As B.C. announces plans to send cancer patients to the U.S., many Yukoners wonder what this means for their cancer treatment.
Sci-Tech
-
AI guru Yoshua Bengio says regulation too slow, warns of 'existential' threats
Artificial intelligence pioneer Yoshua Bengio says regulation in Canada is on the right path, but advancing along it far too slowly.
-
Virgin Orbit auctions US$36M in remaining assets as company folds
Richard Branson's bankrupt satellite launch firm, Virgin Orbit, on Tuesday revealed that it was closing for good after a US$36.4 million asset sale, including an agreement to sell the bulk of its Long Beach, California, headquarters to small-launch firm Rocket Lab USA Inc.
-
Phone? Keys? Wallet? Canadian engineers develop robots to help people with dementia find missing items
Engineers at the University of Waterloo are using robots to locate medicine, phones, glasses, and other missing items for those with dementia.
Entertainment
-
Tina Turner, superstar whose hits included 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' dead at 83
Tina Turner, the unstoppable singer and stage performer who teamed with husband Ike Turner for a dynamic run of hit records and live shows in the 1960s and '70s and survived her horrifying marriage to triumph in middle age with the chart-topping 'What's Love Got to Do With It,' has died at 83.
-
Halle Bailey soaks up good vibes for Ariel role in 'Little Mermaid'
As the second Black Disney princess in history, Halle Bailey, who plays Ariel in the new "The Little Mermaid" movie, says she has been moved by videos of Black children and parents delighted by her history-making role.
-
Matchbox Twenty returns after long absence to offer an album of exuberance, 'Where the Light Goes'
More than a decade has passed since the last Matchbox Twenty album. Fans can thank guitarist-keyboardist Kyle Cook for “Where the Light Goes,” the band's 12-track album of new music — the first since 2012 — out this Friday.
Business
-
Facebook owner Meta starts final round of layoffs
Meta Platforms Inc started carrying out the last batch of a three-part round of layoffs on Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter, as part of a plan announced in March to eliminate 10,000 roles.
-
'Next few days': Feds and Stellantis/LG inching closer to finalizing Windsor EV battery plant deal
A deal between Stellantis/LG and the federal government to hammer out incentives to build and operate a 45 Gigawatt EV battery plant facility will be done this week, according to industry insiders.
-
Scotiabank chief economist says another BoC rate hike is 'required,' but not everyone agrees
Economists are offering differing opinions on whether the Bank of Canada should raise interest rates again after a slight uptick to the annual pace of inflation last month.
Lifestyle
-
Double amputee Everest climber pledges to work for benefit of people with disabilities
The first double above-the-knee amputee to climb Mount Everest returned from the mountain on Tuesday pledging to dedicate the rest of his life to helping people with disabilities.
-
Sustainable till death do us part, and 45 days beyond; mushroom coffin a last best wish for some
A Dutch intrepid inventor is now "growing" coffins by putting mycelium, the root structure of mushrooms, together with hemp fibre in a special mould that, in a week, turns into what could basically be compared to the looks of an unpainted Egyptian sarcophagus.
-
Lolita the B.C. whale may someday return to wild, Miami park says, but timeline uncertain
Caregivers at a South Florida ocean park are taking steps to prepare Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, for a possible return to her home waters in Washington's Puget Sound.
Sports
-
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals of Lyon Open
Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open.
-
Quebec Major Junior Hockey League facing class action over alleged hazing abuse
A former player with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has filed an application for a class-action lawsuit of more than $15 million against the league and its teams over alleged hazing abuse.
-
Lakers hoping LeBron James decides to continue career after playoff elimination
The Los Angeles Lakers hope LeBron James will decide to continue his career after he recovers from the difficult end to their season.
Autos
-
Honda to supply engines for Aston Martin starting with 2026 F1 regulations
Honda will return as a factory Formula One supplier in partnership with Aston Martin in 2026 when F1 introduces new engine regulations.
-
Steer on the run for weeks lassoed, captured on Detroit-area freeway
A team of wranglers -- including one on horseback -- chased down and captured a wayward steer named Lester across several lanes of a Detroit-area freeway.
-
F1 drivers face new speed limits in double yellow flag zones to improve safety
Formula One drivers will be bound by stricter speed limits while driving behind safety cars in double yellow flag zones in a bid to improve safety, governing body FIA said Wednesday.