

CTVNews.ca Staff





The loyal customers of a doughnut shop in California are visiting the store as early as 4:30 a.m. to buy up the inventory so the owner can go home early and spend time with his ailing wife.

For nearly 30 years, John Chhan and his wife Stella have been behind the counter of Donut City in Seal Beach, Calif., selling doughnuts for their loyal customers.

Recently, these customers have noticed Stella has been missing from the storefront. She suffered a brain aneurysm last month and has since been put in a nursing home.

Meanwhile John continues to run the doughnut shop in order to pay the bills, despite longing for more time with his ailing wife.

"It is heartbreaking to hear her misfortune," regular Steven O'Fallon told CNN.

O’Fallon sas he’s been coming to the shop for nearly his entire life.

"(Stella) was always in the back making doughnuts," he said. "I would drop by there with my mom and dad in the mornings before school. John would always toss a few extra doughnut holes. He always has a smile on his face."

When the Donut City clientele heard of the Chhans’ situation, they began to flock to the store each day as it opened to buy up as many doughnuts as possible so John could spend the rest of the day with Stella.

Lately, Donut City has been selling out before 7:30 a.m.

"I am very warm," John said. “I can just say thank you very much.”

The Chhans have specifically asked for no crowdfunding campaigns to be set up in their honour, but are grateful for the extra support during this time of need.

With files from CNN