Crowds mark summer solstice at ancient Stonehenge monument
Thousands of druids, pagans and New Age revellers greeted the summer solstice at Stonehenge on Tuesday, the longest day of the northern hemisphere year.
Wiltshire Police said about 6,000 people gathered at the ancient stone circle in southern England to watch the sun rise at 4:49 a.m. (0349GMT) on a clear, crisp morning.
Police said the atmosphere was "convivial" and there were only two arrests -- one for assault and one for drug possession.
It was the first time revellers have been permitted to gather for the solstice since 2019. The sunrise was streamed online in 2020 and 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Stonehenge was built between 5,000 and 3,500 years ago on a windswept plain in southwest England by a sun-worshipping Neolithic culture. Experts still debate its purpose, but it is aligned so that on summer solstice the sun rises behind the Heel Stone and rays of sunlight are channeled into the centre of the circle.
Ontario father whose three children were killed by drunk driver in 2015 dies
An Ontario father, who lost his three young children and father-in-law in a September 2015 impaired driving crash in Vaughan, Ont., has died. York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween confirmed the passing of Edward Lake.
'They had done the impossible': Ukraine's secret, deadly helicopter rescue missions
A series of clandestine, against-the-odds, terrain-hugging, high-speed helicopter missions to reach the Azovstal defenders in March, April and May are being celebrated in Ukraine. Some ended in catastrophe; each grew progressively riskier as Russian air defence batteries caught on.
11 officers responded to Uvalde shooting within 3 minutes, source says, as new reports reveal how authorities then waited to engage
Eleven officers -- including Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo -- were inside Robb Elementary within three minutes of a gunman entering on May 24, a law enforcement source close to the investigation tells CNN, as new reports provide a closer look at what officers were doing as they waited more than an hour to confront the shooter.
U.S. COVID-19 vaccine rollout for young children will pick up pace
The rollout in the United States this week of COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as six months is likely to start slowly, and then pick up in the coming days, according to White House COVID-19 response co-ordinator Ashish Jha.
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Mo Brooks was hailed by organizers of the Jan. 6, 2021, rally in Washington for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and keep former President Donald Trump in power. Trump returned the favor by endorsing rival Katie Britt.
Transgender refugee feels like a 'criminal' as she awaits resettlement in Canada
A transgender Syrian refugee says she feels like a 'criminal' while waiting to be resettled in Canada and wants the federal government to do more.
Elon Musk's trans daughter seeks name change to sever ties with father
Elon Musk's transgender daughter has filed a request to change her name in accordance with her new gender identity and because 'I no longer live with or wish to be related to my biological father in any way, shape or form.'
Russia tells Lithuania: your citizens will feel the pain over Kaliningrad
One of President Vladimir Putin's top allies warned Lithuania on Tuesday that Russia would respond to a halt in the transit of EU-sanctioned goods to the exclave of Kaliningrad in such a way that the citizens of the NATO and EU member would feel the pain.
Canada
Ontario residential school survivors reflect on National Indigenous Peoples Day
National Indigenous Peoples Day is seen in a new light by some this year as the first since Ontario earmarked funding for residential school burial site investigations. The Progressive Conservatives promised last November to double a $10-million investment they had designated for such searches.
Federal unit flags apparent Chinese campaign to sow doubt on return of 'two Michaels'
A federal unit that tracks foreign interference has identified what appeared to be a co-ordinated information campaign by Chinese state media outlets to control the domestic narrative around the return of the 'two Michaels' to Canada.
Toronto man charged with setting woman on fire on TTC bus to appear in court today
A man charged with setting a woman on fire on a TTC bus last week is set to appear in court today for a bail hearing.
Parks Canada steps up enforcement after 3 grizzly bear deaths in 3 weeks
Parks Canada is asking motorists to slow down and watch for wildlife after three grizzly bears were struck and killed in Jasper and Yoho national parks earlier this month.
Police watchdog clears Vancouver officers who fired non-lethal rounds at 'Freedom Convoy' protesters
Ontario’s police watchdog has cleared two Vancouver police officers who fired non-lethal rounds at two protesters in Ottawa during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests.
World
Honduras exec gets 22 years in activist's hit squad murder
The man convicted last year of co-ordinating the killing of Honduran environmental activist Berta Caceres was sentenced Monday to more than 22 years in prison, upsetting the victim's family because the penalty was significantly below the maximum.
Don't have nukes? War in Ukraine may shape world's arsenals
Vulnerable countries will look to the lessons from Ukraine — especially whether Russia succeeds in swallowing big pieces of Ukraine while brandishing its nuclear arsenal to hold other nations at bay — as they consider keeping or pursuing nuclear weapons, security experts say.
Facebook removes GOP candidate Greitens' 'RINO hunting' video
Facebook on Monday removed a campaign video by Republican Missouri U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens that shows him brandishing a shotgun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only.
U.S., Iran in tense sea incident as Tehran preps centrifuges
A U.S. Navy warship fired a warning flare to wave off an Iranian Revolutionary Guard speedboat coming straight at it during a tense encounter in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, officials said Tuesday.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits
The Supreme Court has rejected Bayer's appeal to shut down thousands of lawsuits claiming that its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.
Politics
House of Commons hybrid sittings poised to continue for another year under Liberal motion
The Liberals are pushing to see the hybrid House of Commons sitting model continue for up to a year despite what appears to be an improving public health situation, and amid concerns about accountability and the impact on parliamentary interpreters.
Freeland says Ottawa committed to 'fiscal consolidation' as Scotiabank warns of aggressive spending
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Canadian government is well aware of inflationary fears and as such, is committed to rein in federal spending.
Why Ottawa is being asked to decriminalize small amounts of drugs
Many experts involved in researching substance use over the past decades have come to the conclusion over the last 20 to 30 years that using criminal penalties to dissuade people from using certain substances simply does not work.
Health
Canadian girl with autism in world-first test on how brain stimulation could stop severe self-harm
A nine-year-old Canadian girl with autism spectrum disorder has 'amazed' her doctors and scientists after they were able to send electrical signals to her brain that stopped her from inflicting severe harm on herself.
Prolonged sitting is bad for your health but there's a way to mitigate the risk, study finds
Sitting more than eight hours a day can increase the risk of heart disease and early death by 20 per cent, according to a new study co-authored by a B.C. professor.
Study finds where you live in Canada an indicator for skin cancer risk
Canadians living in southern and coastal parts of the country are at higher risk of developing a deadly form of skin cancer, according to a new study led by McGill University, which also found that rates of this type of cancer are also rising in Canada.
Sci-Tech
A 3,400-year-old city in Iraq emerges from underwater after an extreme drought
A sprawling 3,400-year-old city emerged in Iraq after a reservoir's water level swiftly dropped due to extreme drought.
NASA fuels moon rocket for 1st time in countdown rehearsal
NASA fuelled its huge moon rocket for the first time Monday and went ahead with a critical countdown test despite a fuel line leak.
'The robots are coming': Calgary researchers working on rescue robots for disasters
It could be a character on a Saturday morning kids show, but this rescue robot is anything but fantasy.
Entertainment
Beyonce drops 'Break My Soul' and it's the dance track you need
Beyonce released her new single early on Monday and it's safe to say 'Break My Soul' did its part to break the internet.
Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before trial's sequel
A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna.
For K-pop supergroup BTS, questions remain about its future
The surprise announcement by BTS last week that they were taking a break to focus on members' solo projects stunned their global fanbase, shaking their label's stock price and leaving many questions about the K-pop supergroup's future.
Business
Statistics Canada reports retail sales up 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.9 per cent to $60.7 billion in April, boosted by gains at general merchandise stores.
U.K. rail strike strands commuters, pits workers against government
Tens of thousands of railway workers walked off the job in Britain on Tuesday, bringing the train network to a crawl in the country's biggest transit strike for three decades.
Bombardier workers to launch unlimited strike if final offer is rejected
Should the final offer presented to the 1,800 unionized workers at Bombardier's Dorval and Saint-Laurent plants be rejected, it would automatically lead to a general and unlimited strike, the workers' union has warned.
Lifestyle
Luxury market seen as growing in 2022 despite inflation, war
Neither inflation nor the war in Ukraine are threatening to take a bite out of the luxury fashion market, according to a study published Tuesday.
Evoking Diana, Prince William commits to homelessness cause
Prince William evoked his late mother Princess Diana's work for charity, as he described as 'eye-opening' selling copies on a London street of a magazine that helps to combat homelessness, saying he was committed to highlighting the problem.
A barrel of fun: Life's a blast for this Ontario cannon maker
Tony Walsh of Lanark County in Ontario has never been one to put his feet up, or slow down. The retired Canadian Armed Forces weapons technician is having a blast, exploring his explosive passion for history while forging cannons.
Sports
Transgender athletes barred from international rugby league
Transgender athletes will be barred from women's international rugby league matches while the sport's governing body formulates its inclusion policy.
Lightning bounce back, trounce Avalanche in Game 3
Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon and Ondrej Palat each had a goal and an assist, and the Tampa Bay Lightning scored four times in the second period and beat the Colorado Avalanche 6-2 Monday night in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.
Brooks Koepka set to leap to LIV Golf Series
Brooks Koepka is expected to join the LIV Golf Series and participate in the first event in the United States on June 30, according to multiple reports.
Autos
GM delivers 150 electric vans to FedEx
General Motors' electric delivery van subsidiary, BrightDrop, has delivered 150 vans to FedEx, the companies announced Tuesday. This comes after five of the vans were delivered to FedEx last December and it marks BrightDrop's first sizable delivery of vans.
Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week
U.S. President Joe Biden said Monday that he will decide by the end of the week whether he would support a federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon.
Red Bull's season-leader Max Verstappen wins the Montreal Grand Prix
Formula One season leader Max Verstappen of Red Bull held off Ferrari's Carlos Sainz to win the Montreal Grand Prix on Sunday.