Crowds gather to see more than 2,500 sheep cross Western Idaho highway

Dozens of bystanders stood along western Idaho's Highway 55 witnessing what is an annual tradition in the area.

Video posted on social media shows more than 2,500 sheep and ewes crossing the road in Eagle, some 15 kilometres from Boise.

The flock was on its way to graze on the higher grounds of Table Rock.

Every year in spring and summer, ranchers bring their sheep to public land where they'll spend the warmer months grazing. Livestock grazing helps invigorate vegetation growth and also prevents wildfires.

