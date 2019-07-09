

Alexandra Mae Jones, CTVNews.ca with a report from CTV Atlantic's Laura Lyall





Police outside of Saint John, N.B. gave a ride to some baaad individuals this week, when two sheep ended up in the back of a cruiser after being apparently abandoned on a road.

“As long as I’ve been in policing, for the last 20 years, I don’t recall ever having a sheep in the back of a police vehicle, so it definitely is a different turn of events,” Inspector Anika Becker told CTV Atlantic.

It sounds like the start of a nursery rhyme: a red Jeep and a pair of sheep.

But this was the call that summoned police to the area of Parkside Road in Quispamsis, a suburb outside of Saint John. A concerned citizen had called the police after witnessing a red Jeep dropping two sheep off on the road around 6:30 p.m. The driver of the Jeep fled the area once the sheep were out of the vehicle, but when police arrived, they were able to round up the animals fairly easily.

“They happened to be quite friendly, so they were easy to catch,” Becker said. “Obviously used to people.”

A photo posted on the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force’s Facebook shows one of the sheep standing on the backseat of the police cruiser, glowing fluffily in the sun.

“(Police) held onto them until they were able to find a local farmer that was willing to take them temporarily, and give them food and shelter,” Becker said.

The sheep had a comfortable stay at Brunswick Nurseries Petting Farm while police searched for the owners. On Tuesday afternoon, police posted on their Facebook page that the owners had been located, and also thanked Duncan Kelbaugh of Brunswick Nurseries for taking care of the sheep in the meantime.