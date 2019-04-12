

Sidhartha Banerjee, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Metalheads rejoice!

A Montreal councillor will table a motion on Monday that recognizes the city as a headbangers' paradise.

Coun. Craig Sauve says it's time that Montreal is officially hailed as a "city of excellence" in heavy metal music.

Sauve, a self-described metal fan, published his motion on social media to great fanfare Thursday.

It notes that heavy metal music has a 36-year history in Quebec and has cemented its place as an "essential part of the cultural ecosystem."

It's something the local politician has mulled for years, given the local metal scene's numerous musicians, strong fan base and international recognition.

"I wanted to take the time and recognize all the volunteers, all the people who work so hard to make us shine internationally," Sauve said. "So it's showing some love, showing some respect."

Sauve described the city's vibrant metal scene as one that's perhaps ignored, maligned and a bit under-appreciated.

It has seen several bands get their starts here, including Cryptopsy and Kataklysm. The city hosts an annual, two-day summer metal festival dubbed Heavy Montreal in late July.

"Heavy metal has been an important part of Montreal's culture for many years. That the city recognizes it is fantastic," said Nick Farkas, creator of Heavy Montreal and an executive at the concert promoter Evenko.

The motion is likely to be voted on during a city council meeting on Monday and will have the support of Sauve's Projet Montreal party, which is in the majority at city hall.

Locally, Quebec City can also lay some claim to heavy metal excellence. And the band that is arguably the province's most famous heavy metal outfit, Voivod, is from Jonquiere.

But shining some light on Montreal is long overdue, Sauve said. "Metalheads are happy to be underground, but I think we'd like a little respect once in a while," he said. "Having that institutional recognition is a big start."