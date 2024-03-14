Could you be the next James Bond? U.K. spy agency releases puzzle for potential new recruits

Do you have a burning desire to be the next real-life James Bond?

GCHQ, the U.K.’s largest intelligence agency, is looking for new recruits and has released a new visual puzzle to test the skills of anyone interested in a role.

Aimed at “those who think and see the world differently,” the puzzle has been released as part of a recruitment drive as the agency launches a new page on professional networking site LinkedIn.

The puzzle, created in collaboration with artist Justin Eagleton, “is aimed at those who think and see the world differently and who can bring a new perspective to problem-solving,” the agency said in a statement Wednesday.

“Puzzles are at the heart of our vital work,” reads the statement. “These skills represent our historic roots in cryptography and encryption and continue to be important to our modern-day mission to keep the country safe.”

There are 13 clues of letters that spell out a message, the agency added.

The answer to the puzzle has been released on the new GCHQ LinkedIn page.

The agency, now based in the town of Cheltenham, is perhaps best known for its operations during World War II, when it relocated to Bletchley Park, 50 miles northwest of London.

Among its staff was Alan Turing, who famously decrypted coded German messages sent using the Enigma cipher machine.

The puzzle is part of a recruitment drive by the agency, which says it offers a number of different careers, some of which do not require a degree.

GCHQ director Anne Keast-Butler said the agency needs “the right mix of minds” to deal with the challenges of a complex world.

“For us, that means bringing in people with different backgrounds, different experience, different insights, different knowledge, and creating a team where all of us can play our part. For us, it’s clear that that diversity is mission critical,” said Keast-Butler.

“So we’re on a journey to make sure that we reach out and connect to people who’ve never thought of working with us. And today we’re launching on LinkedIn as a way of starting to showcase a little bit more of the work that we do and some of the amazing people who work at GCHQ.”