

CTVNews.ca Staff





Asif Illyas has been fascinated with planes since he was a kid.

The Nova Scotia musician grew up in England, where his father worked at Heathrow Airport. Illyas recalls sitting on the roof of his family’s car beside the runway and watching jetliners take off, one after another.

That lifelong passion has evolved into a one-of-a-kind project. Now living in Halifax, Illyas decided to transform his home office into a functional flight simulator, where he hosts a music-based web series.

The project, called Life on the Flight Deck, invites musicians to co-captain a virtual flight anywhere in the world alongside Illyas. Once they reach cruising altitude, Illyas sets up a microphone so the pair can jam out.

In his maiden voyage, Illyas, who was the frontman for the band Mir, invited Canadian musician Joel Plaskett along for the ride.

The idea was inspired, in part, by “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee,” an online series hosted by Jerry Seinfeld.

“I just looked around the room and I thought, ‘What if we did something like that comedians in cars thing, but we did it in an airplane?’” Illyas told CTV Atlantic.

Building the simulator wasn’t as difficult as some might think, Illyas said. He started the project tin 2015 with the help of an industrial designer friend.

“It’s like Lego for big people,” Illyas said.

It might seem like an usual purpose for a spare room, but Illyas said his wife was fully on board.

“She was incredibly supportive from the beginning,” he said.

Episodes will be rolled out on a monthly basis, and upcoming artists include Rhia Mae and Allan Doyle.

Aside from playing music and chatting about their craft, the artists get a chance to try their hand at maneuvering a take-off and landing.

For many, Illyas says, the experience is pure fun.

“I think 80 per cent of them said, ‘This is nuts!’”

With files from CTV Atlantic