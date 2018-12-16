

Relaxnews





Amy Schumer has unveiled her new fashion line for Saks OFF 5TH.

The Hollywood star has teamed up with celebrity stylist and costume designer Leesa Evans to launch 'Le Cloud,' her debut ready-to-wear series, which is now available to purchase exclusively from the department store chain.

The size-inclusive collection runs the gamut from XS through XXL and spans separates such as tops, pants, skirts and outerwear, in comfortable, breathable fabrics including crepe, French terry and satin.

The line comes in a color palette of soft neutrals, with flashes of camel and hunter green, and is priced at between $38 and $248. 30 percent of its net proceeds will be directed to the non-profit 'StyleFund' project, which aims to boost confidence levels amongst women from all economic backgrounds via fashion.

"My instinct is to be authentic and to empower women of all ages and sizes to do the same," Schumer said in a statement. "We are making beautiful, comfortable, and wearable clothing that is accessible to real women. A Le Cloud customer will feel confident and powerful when wearing these pieces. We take our product seriously, but not ourselves, and we are thrilled to share this special collection with Saks OFF 5TH customers."

"This is a first-of-its-kind partnership for us at Saks OFF 5TH and the essence of what Amy and Leesa are working to accomplish through Le Cloud is something we're proud to support," added Tom Ott, Chief Merchant, Saks OFF 5TH.

Schumer is not the only celebrity turning her hand to fashion design for the greater good. Fellow actress Kate Hudson's 'Fabletics' athleisure wear label regularly supports charitable initiatives and recently unveiled a collection designed to financially support The Goldie Hawn Foundation's MindUP educational program.

Le Cloud is available exclusively online and in-store in New York City and Los Angeles.