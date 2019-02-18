

CTVNews.ca Staff , with a report from NTV’s Amanda Mews





A food bank in Newfoundland that was recently devastated by a fire has received a little help “from away.”

The Community Food Sharing Association (CFSA) warehouse in Mount Pearl was struck by a fire on Jan. 30.

On Monday, a cast member of the Toronto production of the play “Come From Away” presented the charity with a cheque for $85,734. It was the single biggest donation the food bank had ever received.

“Come From Away” tells the story of a generous community that helped Americans whose flights were rerouted to Gander, N.L. after the Sept. 11 attacks. “From away” is a term used in Atlantic Canada to refer to outsiders.

Some of the money was raised during a recent production in St. John’s, but much of it was raised over the last two weeks in Toronto.

Actor Steffi DiDomenicantonio says that when the cast heard about the fire, everyone immediately wanted to help. Audience members also gave generously.

“At the end of the week, the total came to $36,000 just in seven shows passing a hat and bucket,” she told NTV.

Eg Walters, general manager of the CFSA, said he couldn’t believe the size of the donation.

“We went from the lowest of the lows ... to the highest of the highs,” he said.