

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca





One college prankster is getting plenty of laughs online after she slipped into a creepy skin-tight bodysuit and freaked out other students across her university campus.

In the minute-and-a-half compilation video, a costumed Makayla Martinez, a freshman at York College in Nebraska, creepily stalks people as they exit a campus building’s elevator, contorts herself in unsettling ways and distracts students in classrooms.

“I liked it because I like walking funny. Usually when I mess around with my friends I make them laugh by walking or running in a weird way,” she told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Wednesday. “So when I had the costume it really got me into character.”

Her prank has become something of a sensation. Since posting the Twitter video on Oct. 25, it’s been viewed 2.17 million times, garnered over 178,000 likes and sparked a massive amount of laughs and comments online.

Her inspiration came from another video of a little girl who wore a similar suit and scared her sister, which Martinez thought was hilarious.

She looked online and eventually bought the bodysuit and captioned the video saying: “Best $40 I ever spent.” The design is based on the character from 2018 horror film, “The Rake.” Once she tried on the suit, she showed her friends who excitedly egged her on to “scare the upperclassmen in their apartment!”

So Martinez’s friends took her around the Kipling Apartments where students live near campus and set her loose.

“Most people were really cool about it but some people were like ‘you’re lucky I didn’t hit you,’” she said. “But everybody pretty much loved it.”

Martinez added the only time she “got in trouble” was when getting shooed out a local campus hangout which had just finished an earlier event there. Turns out they thought it was too creepy and politely asked her to leave, she laughed.

The university freshman noted that seeing out of the mesh eye holes wasa bit of an issue and said it eventually became hot inside and slightly uncomfortable. As for her flexibility, which she shows off in the video, Martinez attributes that to her gymnastics training she picked up in elementary school.

“I’ve always pretty much been flexible and athletic. So when I put on the costume and jumped over everything and doing the weird walk, that’s just something I remember what to do,” Martinez said of her gymnastics training kicking in.

best $40 i ever spent �� pic.twitter.com/DFr7T31Lgs — makayla �� (@makaylarose___) October 25, 2018

“I did not expect it to go viral,” she said, adding that a sequel is already on the way. She said it’ll be released in next couple days with clips and bloopers she cut to keep the video short.

Martinez said to expect footage of her freaking out students in the basketball gym, more creepy dancing and even her falling over trying to quickly turn a corner.

While Martinez is currently studying chemistry to become a pharmacist, she says the positive response is inspiring her to start a YouTube channel where she’d showcase more of her prankster side — which she’s never actually filmed before.

“I love messing around with people,” she laughed.