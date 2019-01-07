

Move over, Bird Box challenge, there’s a new more wholesome meme that’s going viral which could make you miss your great grandparents.

Originating in China, the wholesome “four generations challenge” meme (or “four generations under one roof”) involves a child filing into a room, followed by a parent, then a grandparent and, finally, a great-grandparent.

The trending videos often start with the appearance of a young child who introduces one of their parents into the room. When that parent shows up, they call in their own parent, who in turn, calls in their elderly parent.

The meme, which was already trending in China, began making waves in the West, after it was noticed on Friday by Twitter user and Buzzfeed reporter Kassy Cho, who posted a video of one Asian family taking part in the challenge.

“This Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg,” she tweeted.

The original videos appear to have been shared on the video app Douyin -- the Chinese version of TikTok -- a media app for creating and sharing short videos.

Since going viral, videos have been shared in such places as India, the Philippines and the United States, each involving families from varying cultures.

It’s hard not to smile watching all of the parents each walk into the room with noticeable joy on their faces.

That sentiment was shared by plenty of people online, some of whom said watching the different generations of families made them miss their own great-grandparents.

this Chinese four generations meme is so wholesome omg pic.twitter.com/bozR6rB93w — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

the challenge involves four generations of family members making an appearance so a son calls his dad who calls his dad who calls his dad pic.twitter.com/Q6UrBlIbWH — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

this is too cute a woman calls her mum, who responds and calls her mum, who also responds and calls her mum, who also responds and makes an appearance pic.twitter.com/tHLD6eFtNB — kassy cho (@kassy) January 4, 2019

Our four generations all the way from India ;) pic.twitter.com/uSjqqZ3Pjw — Hemant Mohapatra (@MohapatraHemant) January 6, 2019

Four generations ����



Recreating a meme whilst we have all the family together �� pic.twitter.com/0lSahrMSLE — Jess Wallace (@jesswallaceuk) January 6, 2019