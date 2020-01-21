Chilly Florida weather prompts water park closures, warning about falling iguanas
In this Tuesday, June 5, 2012, file photo, visitors stroll along Main Street at Walt Disney World, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
TORONTO -- If you were planning to escape the cold weather by heading to a Florida water park for a swim this week, you may be out of luck.
Weather in the southern U.S. state is so cold that several Walt Disney water parks and other Orlando amusement parks are closing for the next several days.
According to a Jan. 19 tweet from Universal Orlando Resort, its Volcano Bay water park “will be closed due to cold weather” until at least Wednesday.
Similarly, Aquatica Orlando water park -- owned by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment -- posted on Facebook that “due to cooler temperatures” it will be closed through Wednesday. The park apologized for the inconvenience.
And according to the amusement park’s website, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park appears to be closed indefinitely. Company spokesperson Charles Stovall told USA TODAY that park is closed until at least Wednesday due to the projected low temperatures.
Disney’s other popular swimming attraction, the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, remains closed due to its “annual refurbishment.”
According to AccuWeather, Florida appears to be experiencing a “shock” from the winter chill and temperatures in Orlando could get as low as 6 degrees Celsius Tuesday night.
The Sunshine State will be so cold on Tuesday night that the National Weather Service Miami-South Florida Twitter account essentially tweeted a falling iguana warning.
“This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight,” the service tweeted, noting that the creatures are cold blooded and may fall from the trees as their bodies shut down in an attempt to stay alive.
There is even a wind chill advisory in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and, according to the Miami Herald, cold temperatures could break the previous Jan. 22 record for South Florida.