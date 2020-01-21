TORONTO -- If you were planning to escape the cold weather by heading to a Florida water park for a swim this week, you may be out of luck.

Weather in the southern U.S. state is so cold that several Walt Disney water parks and other Orlando amusement parks are closing for the next several days.

According to a Jan. 19 tweet from Universal Orlando Resort, its Volcano Bay water park “will be closed due to cold weather” until at least Wednesday.

Similarly, Aquatica Orlando water park -- owned by SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment -- posted on Facebook that “due to cooler temperatures” it will be closed through Wednesday. The park apologized for the inconvenience.

And according to the amusement park’s website, Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park appears to be closed indefinitely. Company spokesperson Charles Stovall told USA TODAY that park is closed until at least Wednesday due to the projected low temperatures.

Disney’s other popular swimming attraction, the Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, remains closed due to its “annual refurbishment.”

��️ ❄️ Weather Update ❄️ ��️ #VolcanoBay will be closed due to cold weather on Monday, January 20th, Tuesday, January 21st and Wednesday, January 22nd. For updates on when the park will reopen, please call 407-817-8317. — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) January 19, 2020

According to AccuWeather, Florida appears to be experiencing a “shock” from the winter chill and temperatures in Orlando could get as low as 6 degrees Celsius Tuesday night.

The Sunshine State will be so cold on Tuesday night that the National Weather Service Miami-South Florida Twitter account essentially tweeted a falling iguana warning.

Jan 21 - This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see Iguanas falling from the trees tonight as lows drop into the 30s and 40s. Brrrr! #flwx #miami pic.twitter.com/rsbzNMgO01 — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) January 21, 2020

“This isn't something we usually forecast, but don't be surprised if you see iguanas falling from the trees tonight,” the service tweeted, noting that the creatures are cold blooded and may fall from the trees as their bodies shut down in an attempt to stay alive.

There is even a wind chill advisory in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach, and, according to the Miami Herald, cold temperatures could break the previous Jan. 22 record for South Florida.