Children who read for fun did better in school, were happier as teens, study finds
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
A study published on June 28 in the journal Psychological Medicine found a strong link between reading an optimal amount of 12 hours a week and improved performance on cognitive tests later in adolescence.
The study, conducted by researchers at the universities of Cambridge and Warwick in the United Kingdom, as well as Fudan University in Shanghai, China, involved data from more than 10,000 young adolescents in the United States.
They say the study shows for the first time the "important relationships" between reading for pleasure early and cognitive development and mental well-being.
"Reading isn't just a pleasurable experience — it's widely accepted that it inspires thinking and creativity, increases empathy and reduces stress," Barbara Sahakian, a professor in the department of psychiatry at the University of Cambridge, said in a news release.
"But on top of this, we found significant evidence that it's linked to important developmental factors in children, improving their cognition, mental health and brain structure, which are cornerstones for future learning and well-being."
Jianfeng Feng, a professor at Fudan University and the University of Warwick, said parents are encouraged "to do their best to awaken the joy of reading in their children at an early age."
"Done right, this will not only give them pleasure and enjoyment, but will also help their development and encourage long-term reading habits, which may also prove beneficial into adult life," Feng said.
METHODS
The researchers used data from 10,243 participants from the Adolescent Brain and Cognitive Development study, described as the largest long-term study of brain development and child health in the U.S.
Forty-eight per cent of the participants had little experience reading for pleasure, the researchers said, or did not start until later in childhood, while the other half spent between three and 10 years reading for pleasure.
About 47.5 per cent of the participants were female and the rest were male. None had been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder or schizophrenia, while 9.1 per cent met the criteria for an ADHD diagnosis.
Using clinical interviews, cognitive tests, mental and behavioural assessments, and brain scans, the researchers compared those who started reading between two and nine years of age to those who started later or not at all.
The team says it also controlled for factors such as socio-economic status.
EARLY READING CONNECTED TO BETTER SCHOOL PERFORMANCE, FEWER BEHAVIOURAL PROBLEMS
The results showed a positive link between reading for pleasure early in life and test scores in verbal learning, memory and speech development, and school performance as adolescents.
The same children showed fewer signs of stress and depression, improved attention, fewer behavioural problems, less screen time and longer sleep, the study says. The findings appeared to be consistent for both males and females.
Brain scans also showed that adolescents who started reading early had "moderately" larger brain area and volume, including in regions important for cognitive function.
The researchers found no additional benefits for participants who read for pleasure beyond 12 hours per week, which could be due to more time spent sedentary and less time playing sports or engaging in social activities, the study says.
"Furthermore, taking into account of the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns had on young children's cognitive development, RfP (reading for pleasure)-related activities may help mitigate the negative effects of the pandemic and lockdowns on their emotion, cognition and education," the researchers write.
MORE LIFESTYLE NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Children who read for fun did better in school, were happier as teens, study finds
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
Could scrapping best-before dates reduce food waste? Committee says government should look at impacts
In a bid to reduce food waste, a parliamentary committee is recommending the federal government look into the impacts of eliminating 'best-before' dates on groceries.
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Canada
-
Two missing after landslide in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Que.
Two people remain missing after a road collapse Saturday in Rivière-Éternité, a town in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region. The pair were reportedly clearing the road of debris left by the day's thunderstorm when a river surge caused a landslide.
-
A new reality for Ontario summer day camps: possible disruptions due to air quality
In many southern Ontario cities, eye-watering haze forced daycares and schools to move recess indoors for some days in June, while outdoor team sports cancelled practices and some Canada Post mail delivery was halted.
-
Over 100 families without long-term housing on Moving Day in Montreal
At least 107 families were unable to find a home before July 1 Moving day in Montreal – a number Mayor Valerie Plante called “unacceptable.” Plante said recently the city would work with anyone out of a home to find new lodging. On Saturday, she renewed a request to the province to collaborate more closely with the city.
-
Tornado strikes Mountain View County, Alta., damaging houses
A Canada Day tornado struck Mountain View County near Didsbury, Alta., Saturday afternoon, damaging a number of homes.
-
More than 7,400 port workers now on strike across B.C.
Port workers across British Columbia formally went on strike on Saturday after negotiations supported by federal mediators failed to produce a deal to keep more than 7,000 employees on the job.
-
Legacy of Canada's ban on Chinese immigration lasted longer than the law
This Canada Day, the country marks 100 years since the federal government introduced legislation to ban Chinese immigrants from Canada.
World
-
Baltimore block party shooting leaves 2 dead and 28 injured, including 3 critically hurt, police say
Gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore on Sunday -- killing two people, wounding 28 and leaving an extensive crime scene that marred the U.S. holiday weekend, police said. Three of the wounded were in critical condition.
-
France has a 5th night of rioting over teen's killing by police amid signs of subsiding violence
Young rioters in France clashed with police into early Sunday and targeted a mayor's home with a burning car, injuring members of his family, as the country saw a fifth night of unrest after the police killing of a teenager. However, overall violence appeared to lessen from previous nights.
-
U.K. police have new expanded powers to crack down on protests
New and expanded powers for British police took effect on Sunday, including measures targeting activists who stop traffic and major building works with protests.
-
Guatemala's high court steps into election, suspends release of official results
Guatemala's highest court has suspended the release of official election results, granting a temporary injunction to 10 parties that challenged the results of the June 25 vote.
-
Kansas nightclub shooting leaves 9 hurt; police capture one of multiple suspected shooters
A shooting in a Kansas nightclub early Sunday morning left seven people with gunshot wounds and two more people hospitalized after being trampled in a rush for the exits, police said.
-
Fanfare, golf and boos have marked July Fourth for U.S. presidents
Through history, the Fourth of July has been a day for some presidents to declare their independence from the public. They've bailed to the beach, the mountains, the golf course, the farm and the ranch. Here's a look at what some presidents have done on the Fourth of July.
Politics
-
CRA issuing one-time grocery rebate payments July 5
The Canada Revenue Agency will be issuing the long-promised 'grocery rebate' payments to eligible Canadians on July 5. The food-inflation focused affordability measure is set to roll out to approximately 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians. Here's how much money those eligible can expect to receive.
-
Canadians highlight national diversity, freedoms at Canada Day celebrations
The sounds of Indigenous drumming rang out alongside songs and cheers in honour of Canada Day on Saturday as Canadians from coast to coast gathered to celebrate the diversity and freedom they say make the country special.
-
CRA fires 20 employees for improper CERB claims, about 600 under investigation
The Canada Revenue Agency says it has fired 20 employees who received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit during the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number likely to increase as it investigates hundreds of other cases.
Health
-
Australia is the first nation to let patients with depression or PTSD be prescribed psychedelics
Australia is now the first country to allow psychiatrists to prescribe certain psychedelic substances to patients with depression or post-traumatic stress disorder.
-
Ontario tracks spread of tick-borne illnesses; top doctor links it to climate change
Ontario's top doctor expects to see a growing number of cases of three types of tick-borne illness in the province, in addition to Lyme disease — a spread he says is directly linked to climate change.
-
Children who read for fun did better in school, were happier as teens, study finds
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
Sci-Tech
-
'Very encouraging': Scientists discover way to boost honey bee immune systems, ward off deadly viruses
A new method of boosting the immune systems of honey bees could help the pollinator ward off different types of deadly viruses, a recent study has found.
-
Hungry ticks can use this static trick to land on you and your pets
Hungry ticks have some slick tricks. They can zoom through the air using static electricity to latch onto people, pets and other animals, new research shows.
-
Twitter isn't letting users view the site without logging in
Twitter appears to be restricting access to its platform for anyone not logged into an account.
Entertainment
-
Summer movie season is in full swing. Here's what's coming through Labour Day
The summer movie season goes into high-gear in July, with the arrival of the seventh 'Mission: Impossible' movie followed by the 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie' showdown on July 21.
-
U.K. press watchdog finds a tabloid column about hate for Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, was sexist
A column in The Sun tabloid that fantasized about seeing Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, being pelted with feces as she was paraded naked through the streets was sexist, Britain's press watchdog found.
-
Movie reviews: Hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'
The retro newness of 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' is an attempt to recapture the magic, and it does deliver a hefty dose of whip-crackin’ thrills, but like the de-aged Harrison Ford in the film's opening 20 minutes, it doesn’t exactly feel like the real thing.
Business
-
Elon Musk imposes daily limits on reading posts on Twitter
Twitter owner Elon Musk has limited the amount of tweets that users can view each day -- restrictions he described as an attempt to prevent unauthorized scraping of potentially valuable data from the social media platform.
-
Labour shortage in construction adding extra pressure to housing supply gap: experts
The construction industry is short tens of thousands of workers, and experts say a coming wave of retirements could make the problem worse even as Canada is millions of homes behind what's needed to reach housing affordability this decade.
-
Federal, provincial governments 'ill-prepared' for transition into clean energy sector: report
A new report found that Canada may not be prepared to make for a smooth transition to clean energy as demand for oil and gas is on the decline; possibly affecting several communities and thousands of jobs.
Lifestyle
-
Children who read for fun did better in school, were happier as teens, study finds
Researchers say children who start reading for pleasure early in life could end up with better test scores and mental health outcomes as teenagers.
-
Sneakers of the House: Canada's MPs embrace comfort, style in office footwear trend
The fascination with the history and specific models of sneakers has driven what is now a multibillion-dollar reselling industry, and created a sneaker culture that has made its way into the workplace, normalizing a less formal, and less painful, kind of footwear in the office. Even the highest office.
-
We’re multitasking while walking our dogs. Animal experts say this is a problem
Animal behaviourists say that at best, dog walkers who aren’t paying full attention can confuse dogs or frustrate by giving them conflicting signals. And at worst, they can endanger the dog’s safety — and their own as well.
Sports
-
Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari's Leclerc in 2nd
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
Novak Djokovic's bid for Wimbledon title No. 8 and Grand Slam trophy No. 24 starts on Monday
Novak Djokovic has already been No. 1 for more weeks than any man or woman in the half-century of computerized rankings. Now he will try to pull even with Roger Federer by earning title No. 8 at the oldest of the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments.
-
NASCAR contractor dies after being electrocuted at Chicago Street Race
A NASCAR contractor has died after being electrocuted while setting up for the Chicago Street Race.
Autos
-
Red Bull driver Verstappen wins Austrian GP ahead of rejuvenated Ferrari's Leclerc in 2nd
Reigning Formula One champion Max Verstappen continued his relentless march toward a third straight world title with another dominating win at the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday.
-
F1's governing body rejects McLaren's appeal of Lando Norris penalty at Canadian GP
Formula One's governing body has rejected McLaren's right of review request for the time penalty given to Lando Norris at the Canadian Grand Prix, where he dropped down from ninth to 13th place for driving deliberately slowly.
-
F1 signs a 3-year contract extension to keep the Austrian GP until 2030
Formula One announced Sunday that it has signed a three-year contract extension to keep the Austrian Grand Prix on the calendar until 2030.